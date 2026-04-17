Hundreds of former MNLF, MILF combatants set for Mecca Hajj pilgrimage

MindaNews / 17 April — At least 451 former combatants from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) are all set for the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, a once-in-a-lifetime sacred experience most of them cannot afford if funded out of their own pockets.

Muslim-Filipinos joining the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca get vaccines. MOH photo

Dr. Norodin Salam, deputy executive director of the Bangsamoro Pilgrimage Authority, said the MNLF and MILF former combatants will travel to Mecca through the Manasikul Hajj Program.

He said the Manasikul Hajj Program supports constituents in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) by providing subsidized or free Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, which is slated on May 25 to 29, or subject to moon sighting.

Part of the requirements for the Hajj is vaccination to ensure they will be protected from and will not spread diseases.

Salam stressed that vaccination, which is part of a pilgrim’s spiritual intention or niat, serves both religious and health purposes.



“Vaccination is not just for Hajj but part of our general health well-being,” the Bangsamoro Information Office (BIO) quoted him as saying in Filipino.

Last April 13 to 15, the Hajj pilgrims under the Manasikul program received free inoculation through the Regional Mobile Vaccination rollout conducted by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF)–Bureau of Pilgrimage and Endowment, Ministry of Health, and the Cotabato City Health Office at the Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City.



The vaccination drive targets to inoculate 1,091 pilgrims from the BARMM and neighboring Region XII, in compliance with health requirements set by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The BARMM was established in 2019 following the ratification of Republic Act 11054 or the Organic Law for the BARMM, popularly called the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

The creation of the Bangsamoro region was at the core of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro, which the government and the MILF signed on March 27, 2014 after 17 years of negotiations.

On the other hand, the government and the MNLF, with Professor Nur Misuari as its founding chair, signed their final peace agreement on September 2, 1996.

Former MNLF combatant Mabandas Kabagani Macacua, 63, a resident of Malangas, Zamboanga Sibugay, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to perform Hajj, noting that he would not have been able to afford the journey on his own.



“Sobrang nagpapasalamat ako sa aming founding chairman, Sir [Nur] Misuari, at sa kanyang anak na si Sir Abdulkarim, para sa opportunity na ito,” the BIO quoted him as saying.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the pilgrims were inoculated with meningococcal and influenza (flu) vaccines, which help protect against serious infectious diseases commonly associated with large gatherings.

MOH noted the vaccination drive, spearheaded by the NCMF, aims to ensure the health and safety of Muslim-Filipinos preparing to undertake the sacred pilgrimage, especially as Hajj gathers nearly one million participants from different parts of the world, increasing the risk of exposure to communicable diseases. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)