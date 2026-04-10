Human remains found after search for crashed aircraft in Dinagat Islands

Rescuers search deeper around the wreckage of a plane that crashed Wednesday afternoon (8 April 2026) in the mountainous area of Barangay Navarro in Tubajon, Dinagat Islands as they continue looking for the missing crew members. Photo courtesy of PDRRMC Dinagat Islands

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 10 April) — Human remains were recovered from the wreckage of a Cessna aircraft, RP-C2444, that crashed in Tubajon, Dinagat Islands, on Thursday, April 10, authorities said.

Human remains, including flesh, bone fragments, and strands of hair believed to belong to a male and a female, were found at the crash site in Barangay Navarro, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) of Dinagat Islands.

“Personal belongings and other debris believed to be associated with the aircraft occupants were also recovered at the site,” the PDRRMC Dinagat Islands said in a statement posted on its social media page.

The crew of aircraft RP-C2444 remained missing until the recovery operation was completed and findings were verified by the immediate family and the local government unit of Tubajon.

The PDRRMC reported that the incident began on Wednesday afternoon, April 8, when residents heard what they described as a loud, bomb-like sound around 1 p.m. in the Tubajon area.

The sound prompted local community members to investigate, leading to the discovery of aircraft debris scattered across the rugged terrain of Barangay Navarro.

The discovery prompted an immediate response from authorities, who mobilized multiple agencies to the remote mountainous area.

The wreckage of the aircraft was officially located at 4 p.m. on April 8. Search and rescue operations were intensified immediately following the discovery, with response teams from the local government unit of Tubajon coordinating with national agencies to secure the site.

In an interview with RPN DXKS Surigao on April 10, Governor Nilo Demerey Jr. said that while the Cessna was cruising at an altitude of 8,000 feet around 12:50 p.m., the crew communicated with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) in Siargao to report that they were preparing to land at Siargao Airport.

“The aircraft’s glide toward the airport was initially stable. However, when it reached 7,000 feet, it suddenly descended toward Barangay Navarro. At around 1 p.m., an explosion was heard,” Demerey said.

The official added that the investigation is still ongoing with CAAP to determine what really happened.

“CAAP has initially identified that it could not be an engine failure. The initial conclusion points to structural failure, with a certain part of the aircraft body malfunctioning. If it were only engine failure, the aircraft could still glide. That is what CAAP has initially determined. We will just wait for their official declaration on the cause of the accident,” he added.

Demerey Jr. also personally visited the crash site of the private aircraft RP-C2444 to assess the situation on the ground. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao/MindaNews)