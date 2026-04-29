House Committee finds probable cause in impeachment complaints vs VP Sara

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 April) — Members of the House Committee on Justice, in a unanimous vote on Wednesday, found probable cause in the two impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte.

The House Committee on Justice votes unanimously. Screenshot from the House of Representatives’ livestream of the hearing.

Voting 53-0 in favor of finding probable cause, the Committee will now transmit its report — along with the resolution on the consolidated complaints filed by Rev. Father Saballa, et. al., and Atty. Nathaniel G. Cabrera, and articles of impeachment — to the plenary for another vote on whether to forward the case to the Senate.

During the hearing streamed live online, Batangas 2nd District Representative Gerville R. Luistro, who chairs the Committee on Justice, maintained that Duterte has been accorded due process despite her absence in all the proceedings.

“I really wish that we conclude the determination of probable cause today, not because I am the chair, but because I am very much conscious that we have provided so much due process already to our respondent,” she said.

In a statement issued shortly after the final day of the hearing proper, the defense team of the Vice President said the finding of probable cause was not unexpected, given the proceedings the Committee had taken.

“We respectfully maintain that the proceedings before the Committee departed from constitutional design. Instead of confining itself to the verified complaints and their attachments, the process expanded into matters that properly belong to a full trial,” it said.

Under Article XI, Section 3(3) of the Constitution, a vote of at least one-third of all the Members of the House will be necessary either to affirm a favorable resolution with the Articles of Impeachment of the Committee on Justice, or override its contrary resolution.

Once the Articles of Impeachment are filed, the Senate will later convene as an impeachment court.

Mamamayang Liberal (ML) Partylist Representative Leila M. De Lima, endorser of the Saballa complaint, said probable cause exists based on the testimonial and documentary evidence.

“We can reasonably conclude that the pieces of evidence before the committee, both testimonial and documentary, are clear, consistent, and preponderant and mutually reinforcing,” she said.

On the issue of misuse of public funds and allegations of bribery, De Lima maintained that there is a “clear pattern of misuse and abuse of confidential funds in the Office of the Vice President and Department of Education.”

The lawmaker believed that Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, possess unexplained wealth, citing a substantial increase in assets as declared in their statements of assets and liabilities (SALNs) from 2007 until she was elected as Vice President in 2022.

Based on Duterte’s SALNs released by the Office of the Ombudsman, Duterte’s total assets amounted to ₱98 million, with liabilities of ₱9.950 million, resulting in a net worth of ₱88.5 million as of 2024.

“Is that wealth consistent or proportionate to their salary and other legitimate sources of income?” she asked.

Manila Representative Bienvenido Abante Jr., endorser of the Cabrera complaint, said that Duterte’s avoidance of the hearings is not a defense but an indication of fear.

“This is about betrayal of the trust of the people. The Vice President did not commit an offense against the committee. She committed an offense against the nation,” he said.

Abante reminded the Vice President that government funds do not belong to her.

“The Vice President said that their life is simple. Simple? But how can life be simple when hundreds of millions of pesos flow into her account without explanation?” he said.

Duterte was absent on Wednesday, as in the previous hearings. The Vice President, however, attended the opening of the “Extra+Ordinary: The Vice Presidents of the Philippines” pop-up exhibit at Robinsons Laguna.

During the hearing on April 22, Anti-Money Laundering Council executive director Ronel U. Buenaventura reported that the council documented a total of 630 covered transactions and 33 suspicious transactions linked to the spouses’ bank accounts.

Of these transactions, Buenaventura said the council documented 313 covered transaction reports (CTRs) and 17 suspicious transaction reports (STRs) involving a total of ₱3,772,760,972.48 linked to the Vice President’s bank accounts, while 317 CTRs and 16 STRs involving ₱2,998,466,740 were linked to her husband’s bank accounts.

He said the amount of inflow, or amounts deposited into Duterte’s accounts, totaled ₱1,832,539,360.45, while the outflows, or amounts withdrawn, reached ₱1,211,365,529.75.

For Duterte’s husband, the council flagged ₱2,592,904,434.24 of inflows and P343,315,781 of outflows.

Buenaventura said the Duterte spouses’ total inflows reached ₱4,425,443,794.95, while total outflows were ₱1,552,681,310.82. The council also reported an undetermined inflow and outflow of ₱791,102,607, he said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)