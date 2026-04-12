Free bus transport in Davao City: hop-on free, arrive stress-free

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 – Commuters are flocking to bus stops here to wait for free transport courtesy of the national and local governments.

The buses are game-changers. As there is no more haggling over fares or standing under the scorching sun for jeepneys that never show. Riders say it’s like a daily reset – hop on free, arrive stress-free and pocket the savings for rice or load.

But to snag a spot amid the long queues, many now wake up early as 5 a.m. just to wait for the free ride.

Jippie Sebog, a reservation officer at a hotel in Davao, said she has to wake up early these days to avail of the free ride. “So, if akong work is around 8 a.m. need nako mo-mata ug 5 a.m and around 6 a.m or 5:30 a.m. naa nako sa street para maghulat ko sa bus didto. So, naa jud shift sa akong routine. (So if my work starts at 8 a.m., I need to wake up at 5 a.m. so by around 6 a.m. or 5:30 a.m., I’m already on the street to… wait for the bus there. So, there’s a shift in my routine.)

Commuters during the peak hour rush at Roxas Avenue in Davao City. Free buses offer a vital lifeline amid soaring fuel prices. Photo by CHERRYISH P. ESTANOL

The Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) “Love Bus” program is still cruising the streets since its 2025 launch. These buses pass the busiest routes right when rush hour hits hardest, stepping in where jeepneys are nowhere to be found and rides feel impossible to snag. Local officials rolled them out to help everyday commuters and now many people in the city rely on them for work, school, or errands.

Locally, Davao City runs its own free bus service via the Davao City Interim Bus Service (DC Bus). These buses connect key areas like Calinan to Roxas Avenue, Catalunan Grande to Roxas Avenue and Toril to Roxas Avenue, perfect for every commuter heading to work or school to save money. They operate Monday to Saturday with morning trips from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and afternoon ones from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“I ride the free buses almost every day, especially mag adto ko’g (when I go to) school. Since fuel prices went up, I’ve really depended on them more kay ang regular fares naga mahal na sya (because the regular fares are getting expensive),” a college student, Erich Mangaliwan said while waiting at the packed Roxas Avenue stop.

A jeepney ride would cost her 13 to 15 pesos one way when going to school, totaling 26 to 30 pesos daily. Jeepney rides are expected to increase as fuel prices continue to rise so saving 26 to 30 pesos daily is a big help for students and their parents.

Wilfer Quimado, a jeepney driver, expressed dismay that the ongoing fuel crisis is driving the poor even further into poverty. As of April 9, the price of diesel has gone up to as high as P163.80 in the gas stations, leaving many worried on how long they can survive without relief assistance.

“Mao lagi gang nagataas ang gasolina nya kulang na jud sya sa among pang adlaw-adlaw na maoli labi na nagataas jud sya. Mao ra gihapon naghulat-hulat pa mi kanus a mo aksyon ang gobyerno ba”(Gasoline prices are going up and what we earn now is no longer enough for our daily expenses. We’re still waiting for when the government will take action), he said.

There seems to be no relief as yet for jeepney drivers. But for students like Erich and workers like Jippie, and families stretching every peso, free transport is a lifeline. (Cherryish P. Estanol / DorSU intern)