Fewer activities for 66th Araw ng Surigao del Sur as province adopts austerity measures

Photo from the Surigao del Sur Facebook page

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 04 April) – The 66th Araw ng Surigao del Sur on June 19 will be observed with less fanfare in view of the National State of Emergency due to the global energy crisis triggered by the US-Israel war against Iran, the provincial government said.

In his update on the evening of Good Friday, Provincial Administrator John Vincent C. Pimentel said the move is part of the austerity measures adopted during the management committee meeting on March 31, to ensure efficient use of resources while maintaining public services.

Pimentel said that instead of huge festivities, the celebration will be limited to a simple two- to three-day program, including a thanksgiving mass, a commemorative program, and mandatory activities such as tree planting in line with Republic Act No. 10176 or Arbor Day Act.

Resources initially allocated for major events will be redirected to essential services, including medical missions, service caravans, and community outreach programs that prioritize public welfare while maintaining the significance of the province’s founding anniversary.

Pimentel said the provincial government has adopted cost-saving and energy conservation measures, including a modified work arrangement, limited official travel, and stricter regulation of government resources.

Government offices are directed to reduce energy consumption through standard conservation practices, while programs and activities with significant costs are subject to moderation.

Fleet management measures, including trip consolidation, optimized routing, a no-idling policy, and strict fuel monitoring to improve efficiency in government vehicle use, have also been enforced.

Official travel, benchmarking, and study tours are discouraged unless deemed essential and require prior approval. Meetings, seminars and trainings are encouraged to be conducted within the province or through virtual platforms to minimize expenses.

Hospitals, the Provincial Government Office–Warden, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and the Provincial Health Office supply chain will continue full operations.

Employees may also be recalled for emergency duties when necessary, with corresponding compensation in accordance with Civil Service Commission rules. The alternative work arrangements likewise apply to job order and contract of service personnel.

The administrator said Governor Johnny T. Pimentel is still recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on March 20, leading to the postponement of his State of the Province Address originally scheduled for March 24. (Queenie Casio/MindaNews)