FACT CHECK | Viral Davao Petron fuel-prices photo was taken in March, not April 2026

By Yas D. Ocampo

DAVAO CITY – Several posts online claim that fuel prices are much lower in Davao City, with the lowest Petron Diesel Max costing 61.85 per liter despite a global oil crisis.

The claim is FALSE as the photo was taken on March 9 when the country was just starting to feel the impact of the global oil crisis triggered by US-Israel’s attack on Iran on February 28.

MindaNews fact-checked these claims as they mislead readers into believing gas is cheaper in Davao City.

One such post was posted on April 17, a Facebook post by Boss Ry. This was a red flag, since prices have been high for a month and no gasoline service station has been selling fuel below P65 in the past few weeks.

MindaNews took a picture of one of the price boards in one of the Petron branches along MacArthur Highway last April 21 to monitor a mandated rollback.

MindaNews photo by Gregorio Bueno

Even with a rollback that has diesel now costing less than P100, the Petron branch here shows a noticeably higher price compared to the claim in the post.

Using Google’s Reverse Image Search, MindaNews was able to trace the ownership of the original photo to MJ Mondejar of SMNI.

The photo appears to be first posted in the SMNI Integrated News Facebook Page on March 9, at 9:59 a.m.

The photo showed fuel prices for March 9.

The photo was likewise posted in SMNI’s Nightline News Facebook Page on the same day, one minute later.

To confirm that the photo was indeed taken in Davao City, we geolocated the photo by examining small details from the nearby structures and signages.

With the text from the signages unreadable, we relied on a combination of old-school sleuthing and tech and used Google Maps to list down all Petron Stations in Davao City.

We picked each station to determine which branch it was, and matching signages, as well as nearby architectural clues and were able to determine that this branch was the Durian Petron Service Station, along Diversion Road in Buhangin.

As we confirmed that it was indeed Davao City, we further dug up how the post may have circulated as misinformation.

Facebook Page Progressive Mindanao (with 86K followers as of Apr. 21), first reposted the content without attribution under its ‘Davao City News – 2026’ photo album on March 10, at 12:03 a.m.

The post did not gain too much attention.

On April 10, 7 a.m., Facebook Page ‘Don Cath Abevas Jabagat’ posted the same content, as well as a copy paste of the caption from the SMNI posts and received 14 shares, one comment, and at least 13 reactions.

The Don Cath Abevas Jabagat page has at least 60k followers, as of April 21.

We are not certain whether the ‘Don Cath Abevas Jabagat’ page was the first to randomly share this post organically, nor do we see a direct connection between the page and SMNI.

On April 14, at 10:33 a.m., Facebook user Von Exodus, with 7.9k followers as of April 21, 2026, shared the photo with a summarized caption and the Mondejar photo cropped at the sides.

The post did not copy paste SMNI’s caption, but had a brief summary that made it appear fuel was cheaper in Davao City.

The post received a lot of engagement, with at least 2.6k shares, 913 comments, and 8.6k reactions as of April 21.

We could not independently verify whether the Von Exodus post was the original source of the post with the shorter caption, since Facebook no longer publicly displays shares (unless one is an administrator of the page).

On April 17, Boss Ry’s post, copied from Von Exodus, appears to be one of the 2.6k sharers of the post, a month later from the date of the original photo.

As with all our reports, MindaNews welcomes fact-check leads or suggestions from the public. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)