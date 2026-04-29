FACT CHECK | Viral ‘Arrakis Oil Aid’ Post spreading across Facebook is FAKE 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews, 29 April) — A viral post from the Facebook page “Crush Limbago” claiming that Sheik Irohn Muad’Dib, the “fifth richest man in Arrakis,” pledged to send oil aid to the Philippines is fake.

The post, which has circulated widely on Facebook, falsely claims that the supposed “Sheik” would deliver “ten quazillion gallons of gasoline” to help address fuel concerns in the country.

MindaNews fact checked this as the post has made significant online engagement, reaching 1,700 shares, 15,700 reactions, and 1,800 comments as of 12 noon on April 29, 2026.

The Facebook page “Crush Limbago” has 23,000 followers, many of whom appear to be supporters of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

The page, created on December 13, 2013, posts contents aimed at criticizing or provoking Duterte supporters, but the continued spread of satirical statements remains problematic regardless of intent.

There is no Sheik named Irohn Muad’Dib and there is no such place as Arrakis; it is a fictional desert planet and the central setting of Dune by Frank Herbert.

Muad’Dib appears to refer to the fictional lore: Muad’Dib is the name that Dune protagonist Paul Atreides takes up eventually.

The post also uses “quazillion,” an informal term to represent an extremely large or infinite number.

The post also included the hashtag “#satireitomgatanga” indicating that the content is satirical.

Despite the presence of a clear hashtag and other signals indicating the post was not factual, many users still engaged with it and believed the statement attributed to the fictitious “Sheik Irohn Muad’Dib.”

Screenshots of people’s comments in the statement posted

MindaNews analyzed the photo using Google Lens to identify the person in the image. He was identified as Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, better known as “The Iron Sheik,” an Iranian American professional wrestler honored with a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Fame.

Vaziri passed away in June 2023 at the age of 81.

MindaNews recognized patterns of the page’s posts and noted that it uses famous people and uses their images such as WWE athletes in satirical posts.

The page frequently uses well-known personalities like Hulk Hogan and Dave Bautista. to boost engagement.

Similar content from Crush Limbago involves misattributed statements

Even when the statements are clearly fabricated with posts using impossible figures or unrealistic claims, such as urging people to join the existing conflicts in the Middle East, some users still believe and engage with the posts.

The page has also used the name and photo of former president Rodrigo Duterte to reach a wider audience, increasing the risk of misinformation, particularly among supporters who may be more likely to trust content associated with familiar public figures.

Screenshot of the Page of Crush Limbago

Even if presented as satire or commentary, publishing fabricated information that can be mistaken as factual poses a risk to public understanding.

As with all our reports, MindaNews welcomes fact-check leads or suggestions from the public (Kirk Patrick Tecson Aumada/DorSU Intern)