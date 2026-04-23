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FACT CHECK | Sen. Robin Padilla’s copy paste about Meta is FALSE and a recurring hoax 

By  Fact Check

|  April 23, 2026 - 9:29 am

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews April 14, 2026) – Senator Robin Padilla’s post about an “opt-out” from a Meta privacy system is false. It is a recurring hoax that has been debunked multiple times over the years.

On April 2, 2026, Padilla, chair of the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, which handles matters related to information, communication, and media legislation, shared a chain message alleging that Meta Platforms is turning into a “public identity” system that collects users’ personal data. 

The post sparked online discussions related to privacy and security. 

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The message, which has been circulating on Facebook and other platforms, warns users that their personal information could allegedly be used without consent under new policies.

The copy-paste had been widely circulated among netizens, including Mindanao-based users and Facebook Groups, as well as group chats, before Padilla posted the same statement. 

MindaNews fact checked this as the post of the Senator chairing a committee handling issues as disinformation and misinformation drew widespread engagement, reaching approximately 28,000 reactions and more than 2,100 shares as of April 21, 2026.

The message of his post instructs users to copy and repost the statement, claiming it will prevent the use of their personal data by Meta Platforms. 

Similar posts have been circulating on Facebook as far back as 2012 and this year the hoax has resurfaced once again, with the Senator among the ones who shared the copy-paste chain.

Multiple fact checking organizations, including Snopes and Rappler, have debunked similar posts, confirming that such claims are false. 

These posts are unnecessary, as Meta Platforms does not recognize such statements. Meta typically makes announcements via email and on the user’s notifications and never via copy-paste.

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Padilla later took down the post and reposted a revised statement shortly after.

He emphasized that regardless of whether the chain message is true, people should still share it as a way of protecting their personal data, especially in today’s digital age.7363cd1a 191c 4c19 8f87 14810ef464f4

Some media outlets posted a verification of the senator’s post, emphasizing that these types of chain messages are misleading and advising the public against panic.febc98b9 600a 476a 8308 a3aa192e408a

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Meta’s Privacy Policy does not permit the use of personal data without user consent, and nowhere in the current privacy policy does it say that copy-pastes on newsfeeds assure users their data is safe.

Meta’s Privacy Policy explains how they collect, use, share, retain and transfer information. 

“Each section of this Policy includes helpful examples and simpler language to make our practices easier to understand. We’ve also added links to resources where you can learn more about the privacy topics that interest you.”

The post gained traction on social media, with discussions focusing on technology and privacy issues.

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A screenshot of Meta’s Privacy Policy

A similar pattern was observed in a previous fact check by MindaNews, where Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Baste Duterte shared an AI generated video to the public.

As misinformation continues to spread rapidly online, users may verify claims through credible sources and official statements before reposting something. 

As with all our reports, MindaNews welcomes fact-check leads or suggestions from the public.(Kirk Patrick Tecson Aumada/DorSU Intern)

 About MindaNews Fact Check

MindaNews Fact Check seeks to fight misinformation and disinformation circulating on the internet, news platforms and communities that we serve.

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