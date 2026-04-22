FACT CHECK | Quote card claiming Nigeria will supply 69,420 barrels of oil a month is FAKE 

Davao City (MindaNews / 15 April 2026) – A social media post claiming that a Nigerian Prince will be delivering oil to Davao City is entirely fabricated, a fake post that was taken seriously by readers.

The fake post comes from a satirical page.

MindaNews fact-checked this post by “Duterte Supporter 3r1t4s Copium News,” as it garnered different comments and got many reactions from the public, even if it is fake.

The post claims that a “Prince Olowu Dehddhe Zeyan Koumvs,” described as a “Crowned Prince” of Nigeria, is set to deliver 69,420 barrels of “Diddy Oil” a month in Davao City.

The alleged prince supposedly said this, according to the quote card posted on March 25, 2026 at 6:05 p.m.

“Mabuhay, Filipinos. I am deeply ‘saddened’ that my Miscreant friend, former President Rodrigo Duterte, has been ‘illegally detained’ at the International Criminal Court. What’s even more ‘tragic’ is that he will be celebrating not just one, but two birthdays inside the ICC, far from his family and loyal supporters. Duterte is truly an ‘admirable’ figure, his ‘iniquity’ knows no bounds. As his dear friend, I announce that Nigeria will send 69,420 barrels of Diddy Oil every month to Davao City exclusively in his honor. A humble gift for a ‘great’ man.”

The person on the quote card is an AI-generated image of Sean John Combs, also known as “Diddy”, an American rapper, producer and actor. His face has been edited onto the body next to Former President Duterte in the quote card. Duterte has been detained since March 2025 in The Hague.

The post has reached around 166.1k reactions, 13.5k comments and over 19k shares as of April 21, 3 p.m.

However, there is no Prince Olowu Dehddhe Zeyan Koumvs in Nigeria. The country is not a monarchy but a federal republic that operates under a presidential system



While Nigeria is an oil-producing country, the “Diddy Oil” being referred to does not refer to petroleum products but baby oil.

There is no such product as “Diddy Oil” being traded between nations. There is also no brand of baby oil named “Diddy Oil.” It only came from the reference to legal controversies involving thousands of bottles of baby oil and personal lubricants reportedly seized from Sean “Diddy” Combs’ in March 2024 to subdue his victims.

The choice of the number 69,420 appears to have been deliberate. The number 69 is a common lewd reference while 420 refers to a popular date associated with marijuana use.

The “Duterte Supporter 3r1t4s Copium News” page was created in December 2025 and has 17k followers as of April 21, 2026. Written backwards, “3r1t4s” is “s4t1r3” or “satire.”

Most content from the page is satirical in nature.

According to Merriam-Webster, satire is “wit, irony, or sarcasm used to expose and discredit vice or folly (as of a person, government, or society).

Copium is an internet slang term and meme that combines the words “cope” and “opium,” signifying a metaphorical drug inhaled to deal with loss, failure, or disappointment. It is used to describe someone who is in denial, rationalizing a defeat, or holding onto unrealistic hope, particularly in gaming, politics, and sports communities.



Former President Rodrigo Duterte is presently detained in The Hague, the Netherlands where he is facing charges of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court for his bloody war on drugs.

Notably, the account behind the post frequently shares quote cards featuring former President Rodrigo Duterte alongside various prominent figures.

The tagged URL also raises a red flag. In the post, clicking on the hyperlink to Former President Rodrigo’s name leads readers to Olivia Rodrigo.

Readers are advised to verify information from reliable sources before sharing such content, especially during times of public concern over fuel supply.

MindaNews earlier fact-checked a similar misinformation on a supposed shipment of oil coming from Brunei.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes fact-check leads or suggestions from the public. (Crestine Joy Reponte Estose / DOrSU Intern)