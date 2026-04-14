FACT CHECK | Fake Facebook pages impersonate Pearl Farm Beach Resort

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 April) – A resort known for its exclusivity and luxury is now being used by fake Facebook pages to lure online users.

What appears to be Pearl Farm Beach Resort online may not be what it claims to be, as several Facebook pages recreate its identity to attract users. The pages are FAKE.

MindaNews fact-checked this because impersonator pages mislead users, especially those planning bookings or transactions, and expose them to scams.

One impersonator page, created on October 31, 2025, has already gained around 88,000 likes and followers. The page is Meta verified, contains contact details such as a phone number and email address, and is running advertisements that likely helped it quickly attract followers.

Another page named “Pearl Farm Hotel Resort Samal,” created on January 16, 2026, also appears Meta verified and has around 74,000 likes and followers. It uses similar branding and promotional content, which may mislead users into thinking it is official.

Several indicators suggest that these pages are not legitimate.

Both impersonator pages were created only recently, which is inconsistent with the long-standing online presence of an established resort.

Despite this, they have already accumulated tens of thousands of followers in a short period, a growth pattern often linked to paid advertisements rather than organic audience engagement.

While the pages also provide contact numbers and email addresses, these do not necessarily match the resort’s verified contact channels, making them unreliable.

In contrast, the official page shows stronger credibility through its long history, consistent branding, and thousands of authentic reviews from guests, which are not reflected in the impersonator pages.

The official Facebook page of Pearl Farm Beach Resort was created on October 5, 2011, reflecting its long-established online presence. It has around 236,000 followers and maintains a 98% recommendation rating based on more than 16,000 reviews. The page also provides verified contact details, including its official website and corporate email.

The resort released an advisory on November 29, 2025 warning guests about these impersonator pages, emphasizing that any page not connected to its official account is a scam. It also noted that scammers may pay for verification badges to appear legitimate.

Resort guests should verify Facebook pages before engaging or making any transactions. They should check the page’s creation date, review any name changes in the page transparency section, and examine the number and quality of reviews. Legitimate pages usually have a long history and consistent feedback from real customers.

The guests should also make sure that the contact details listed match the resort’s official channels. If unsure, they should avoid transacting through Facebook and instead book directly through the resort’s official website or visit the resort or its reservation office in person.

A Meta verification badge alone does not guarantee that a page is authentic, as scammers may still obtain verification to appear credible.

Do you know of any scam or suspicious resort pages from Samal or other areas in Mindanao?

Send leads to MindaNews through its official channels for verification.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes fact-check leads or suggestions from the public. (Norielle Tonong / DOrSU Intern)