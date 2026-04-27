Extreme heat killing off mangrove seedlings at Mati nursery

MATI CITY (MindaNews / April 27) — Extreme heat and lack of sufficient watering has killed off about 90% of the mangrove seedlings intended for coastal rehabilitation, a city fisheries official here said.

Only around 500 Bakhaw (Red Mangroves) seedling remained good for planting after 4,500 of them died at a mangrove nursery site at Guang-guang, Dahican in this city, Joemar B. Senagan, head of the Fisheries Division of Mati City Agriculture Office, said Sunday, 26 April.

The heat index in the Davao Region has averaged 40 degrees Celsius from 23-27 April 2026, according to data from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Senagan said they have to wait for high tide to reach the shore so they can fetch water for the seedlings since there is no electricity or tubing in the nursery.

A city fisheries official said only around 500 bakhaw (Red Mangroves) seedlings remain good for planting after extreme heat killed off 4,500 of them died at a mangrove nursery in Guang-guang, Dahican, Mati City. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

The Bakhaw seedlings were nurtured in the first quarter in 2025, and was placed in the nursery to start rooting and grow some leaves before being planted to designated areas in the coastal areas of Mati, often at Guang-guang Mangrove Park.

The remaining seedlings will be planted on the second quarter of this year, eyed to start on June.

Senagan said lack of manpower has also contributed to the insufficient frequency of watering.

In 2025, CAO had 5 fulltime Mangrove nursery personnel, but due to the change in the city’s administration, they are only now three of them.

Presently, Senagan has only two other personnel dedicated to the nursery, who, with him, is also tasked to other responsibilities and facilitation of the office’s programs.

“Ginadalikyatan ra namo ni diri (We just come here for a short time),” he said, noting that he can not be there full time tending to the seedlings since they are also looking after 16 coastal barangays in the city.

At present, they are exploring to plant the seedings in coastal areas of barangays Macambol and Mamali—barangays near the controversial open-pit mining site in Davao Oriental.

Some bakhaw seedings has also grown too matured for planting, he said, saying the lack of people and groups who wanted to plant bakhaw has also caused the plants to die in the nursery. (Razl EJ Teman/MindaNews)