Drivers in Caraga struggle for survival amid fuel price hikes

Gas prices in Tandag City as of 10 April 2026. MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIO

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 11 April) – Drivers, commuters, and others whose livelihoods depend on fuel have been struggling to survive amid the oil crisis caused by the US-Israel war on Iran.

Private car owners and drivers of public utility vehicles are among the hardest hit as fuel costs continue to rise since the outbreak of the conflict on February 28.



“Before, ₱3,000 was enough for a full tank. Now, ₱4,000 would not suffice for 30 liters of diesel,” Winston Montenegro, a van owner-driver, said.

Montenegro, a member of the Surigao del Sur-based Carcanmadcarlan Transport Cooperative operating across the Caraga region, added that drivers and operators have little choice left with only minimal fare increases allowed. “This is just survival for us.”

“We’re lucky if we can take home P400 daily,” Reymark Dueñas a driver-member of Butuan Southbound Transport Cooperative in Butuan City said.

For many like Montenegro and Dueñas, long hours on the road no longer guarantee income. After deducting fuel, maintenance and daily expenses, what remains is barely enough to support their families.

Transport groups are calling for urgent government intervention, including fuel subsidies and more responsive fare adjustments.



Meanwhile, the government, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development, has rolled out its cash aid program, providing immediate cash assistance of ₱5,000 to members of Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association in various parts of the region as relief amid the continuing fuel price hikes. (Queenie Casio/MindaNews)