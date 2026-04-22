Davao mall hosts native tree exhibit highlighting Mindanao biodiversity

A native tree exhibit mounted by Lumaw Dabaw at SM City Davao on Earth Day. MindaNews photo by BEA GATMAYTAN

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 April) — On Wednesday, Earth Day, in the middle of a busy mall corridor, a small cluster of seedlings and illustrated panels invited passersby to pause, look closer, and reconsider the trees that once shaped everyday life in Mindanao.

Mounted by Lumaw Dabaw (Davao City Native Tree Enthusiasts & Advocates), the exhibit — which ran from April 20 to 22 — took a section of SM City Davao, and turned it into a compact introduction to Philippine native trees, how they grow, and why they matter.

The exhibit read like a guide: posters explain forest layers, distinguish native or indigenous from endemic and non-native species, and highlight how trees support wildlife, prevent flooding, and help regulate climate. But beyond that, moving through the space — past labeled samples such as bagtikan, kamagong, and malabayabas — the space becomes something closer to a living, if temporary, forest rooted in local historical landscapes.

From canopy to forest floor

One poster breaks down the structure of a tropical lowland rainforest — the kind that once covered vast areas of Mindanao — from towering emergent giants and canopy trees, to understory plants and forest floor species.

Books on Philippine native trees are displayed at the exhibit. MindaNews photo by BEA GATMAYTAN

In these forests, dipterocarps (from the Greek words di and pteron, meaning “two” and “wing” respectively, because their fruits have two wings that spin as they fall) are described as the backbone, forming dense canopies that regulate temperature, retain water, and shelter a wide range of wildlife. Smaller trees and plants also thrive in filtered light beneath them.

Dipterocarps also play a critical role in sustaining Mindanao’s remaining forest ecosystems. Its members include the bagtikan, lauan, yakal, and apitong — many of which grow in lowland forests across the region. These towering trees are also known nesting sites for the Philippine eagle, which relies on old-growth dipterocarp forests in Mindanao for survival.

Mindanao continues to host several native and endangered dipterocarp species, particularly in areas such as the Mt. Malindang Range Natural Park and forested landscapes in Surigao del Sur. These trees, while highly valued for timber, are increasingly threatened by logging, land conversion, and urban expansion — pressures that have steadily reduced forest cover across the region.

As slow-growing species that can take up to decades to mature, dipterocarps are difficult to replace once lost. Their decline not only affects biodiversity but also weakens natural systems that protect communities from flooding, soil erosion, and climatic extremes — making their conservation in Mindanao both an environmental and a human concern.

From canopy to community: Native trees and the ecosystems they sustain

Beyond dipterocarps, the exhibit widens its focus to native trees more broadly, many of which grow across Mindanao’s forests, watersheds, and even urban spaces.

Across Mindanao, native trees play a crucial role in sustaining biodiversity. Flowering species such as the ylang-ylang and other fruit-bearing trees attract birds, bats, bees, and butterflies, serving as food sources and nesting habitats that keep ecosystems running. Larger trees, including hardwood species like lauan and yakal, provide canopy and shelter, while others — such as bagras and toog — can be used in reforestation and are known to support wildlife, including large bird species.

Some of these species, including rare and endemic trees found in parts of Mindanao such as Lanao del Norte and Basilan, face increasing pressure from deforestation, land conversion, and urban expansion. As these trees disappear, so do the ecological relationships they sustain.

Mall goers in Davao could also do their part in conserving Mindanao’s rich biodiversity, as the Lunaw exhibit offered free seedlings for visitors to take home. Set against the constant movement of shoppers, the exhibit’s modest footprint underscores how native trees — and the ecosystems they support — remain under pressure, even as they continue to shape life in Mindanao. (Bea Gatmaytan/MindaNews)