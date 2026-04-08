Davao jeepney drivers say no fuel subsidy received as earnings shrink

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 8 April) — For decades, driving a jeepney provided a steady, if modest, livelihood for many in the city. But with rising fuel prices, drivers say their daily earnings have steadily eroded, leaving them little to bring home to their families.

Jeepneys queue for passengers at the Catalunan Grande terminal in Davao City, reflecting the daily routine drivers continue despite shrinking earnings. MindaNews photo by BEA GATMAYTAN

Drivers shared how the increasing cost of fuel has cut deeply into their income, with many now struggling to cover even basic expenses.

Government agencies have announced fuel subsidy and financial assistance programs for public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers as fuel prices continue to rise, but rollout in some areas remains ongoing. In the Davao Region, the Department of Transportation’s Pantawid Pasada Program is expected to provide fuel subsidies ranging from ₱1,000 to ₱10,000 per unit, while the Department of Social Welfare and Development is set to distribute ₱5,000 in cash assistance to drivers.

However, jeepney drivers at the Catalunan Grande terminal interviewed on Tuesday said they have yet to receive any subsidy or remain uncertain about when assistance will reach them.

Jojo Zoriel, who is turning 53 this year and has spent years both as a truck driver and jeepney driver, said the number of trips he can make in a day — and the income he earns from them — has significantly declined.

“Sa una, panahon pa sa barato pa, sa lima lang ka round trip o upat ka round trip, naa na mi sobra libo,” he said, explaining how four round trips used to be enough to earn them income. “Pero sa pagka-karon, taas ang krudo, nitaas ang gasolina, lisod na pangitaon ang ₱500 sa isa ka adlaw, kay taas na kaayo.” (Before, when things were still cheaper, we could already earn over ₱1,000 from just four or five round trips. But now, with crude oil and fuel prices so high, it’s difficult to even earn ₱500 in a day).”

Despite long hours on the road, Zoriel said the rising cost of fuel leaves little room for savings. He added that while there have been talks of government assistance, drivers have yet to feel its impact.

“Sigig plano, sigig plano, mao nakaingon gani mi dirig drawing lang tanan. Dili pud mi mag-asa pud lagi,” said Zoriel. “Kanang mga pangako sa gobyerno, dili na nimo maasahan kay mag sigi kag asa, sigi kag asa, wala gihapon … duha na mi ka bulan nagpaabot anang giingon nila na subsidy,” he added. (They keep making plans, but nothing comes out of it — we’ve even said it’s all just drawing. We don’t expect anything anymore. Those promises from the government aren’t something you can rely on. You keep waiting and waiting, but nothing happens … we’ve already been waiting for that subsidy for two months.)

Until now, they have not received any form of subsidy, whether financial help or support for fuel.

Another driver who asked to be identified only as “Romero,” 57, who has been driving for nearly 30 years, echoed the same concern, saying his earnings barely cover his operating costs.

“Wala gyuy kita kay ang kita namo igo ra gyud,” he said. “Among upat ka round trip, mukwarta mi og mga ₱2,500, ₱3,000. Ang krudo namo ana, mga ₱2,600 pud,” Romero added.(We don’t really earn anything since what we make just goes back to expenses. From four round trips, we earn around ₱2,500 to ₱3,000, but crude oil alone already costs about ₱2,600).

After deducting expenses, little remains.

Romero added that he, too, has not received any form of assistance or clear information on support programs.

“Walay tabang lagi,” he said. “Naa man silay kuan nga ipagpalista unya wa pa man gihapon,” he said.(There’s really no help. They said we should register but until now, nothing has happened.)

For Roger Tinggas, 53, who has been driving since 1994, the situation is just as difficult.

“Gagmay ra mig kita karon oy,” he said. “Mu-round trip mi og ₱700, nabilihan og ₱572. Wala nay nabilin,” he said.(Our earnings are very small now. From a round trip, we get ₱700, but ₱572 goes to expenses. There’s almost nothing left.)

As fuel costs alone can reach around ₱2,500 for several trips, keeping up with daily needs grows increasingly difficult.

“Di na mi kabayad mi og kuryente, tubig,” he added. (We can’t pay for electricity and water anymore.)

Like other drivers, Tinggas said he has not received any subsidy from either the local or national government.

Drivers call for fare hikes, subsidies

Drivers are calling for concrete measures to help them cope with rising fuel costs, ranging from fare increases to direct financial support.

Tinggas said adjusting fares could help offset daily losses.

“Mas maayo gyud unta na i-increase nalang ang plete para ma coveran pud ang among kalisod” he said. (It would really help if fares were increased, so our hardships can at least be covered.)

Romero echoed this, saying even a small increase would make a difference.

“Kanang dagdag-pamasahe, ‘yan lang.” he said. “Okay na walang ayuda. Kahit ano, ₱5 per head lang kahit saan sila magbaba. Halimbawa, kung baba sila ng bangkal, ₱13, kahit gawin nilang ₱20 okay na sa amin ‘yon. Matina, ₱15, gawin nilang ₱20. SM, ₱25. Kanang additional na konti ba para may madala naman kami sa pamigas,” he said.(Even just a small fare increase. Even without financial aid, that’s already okay. Even an additional ₱5 per head, wherever they get off. For example, if it’s ₱13 to Bangkal, make it ₱20. Matina, from ₱15 to ₱20. SM, ₱25. Even a small increase, so we have something to bring home.)

Others like Zoriel emphasized the need for government intervention through subsidies.

“[Kung] muhatag silag subsidy, hatag silag financial sa amoa, o muhatag silag pang-cover sa amoa. Dako na kaayo na og tabang sa amoa,” he said. “Mao na ang ginapaabot namo hantod karon. Wala dyud mi kuan pa nga sure na naa.” (If they give us a subsidy or financial support to help cover our expenses, that would already be a big help. That’s what we’ve been waiting for until now, but we haven’t heard of anything concrete yet).

For many drivers, these measures are less about profit than survival: earning just enough to keep working, and to bring something home at the end of the day.

Until then, they remain on the road, navigating rising costs with little assurance of relief. (Bea Gatmaytan / MindaNews)