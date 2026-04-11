Davao commuters endure longer wait as fewer public utility vehicles ply the streets

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 11 April) – Skyrocketing fuel prices are putting the city’s public transportation system under pressure, forcing commuters to endure longer waiting time, especially during rush hours, because fewer public utility vehicles ply the streets.

Commuters during peak hour at Roxas Night Market, Davao City. MindaNews photo by KIRK PATRICK TECSON AUMADA/DorSU Intern

For daily travelers, commuting has become a challenge as many jeepney and taxi drivers have stopped driving and are seeking alternative sources of income, further contributing to the shortage and resulting to overcrowded rides and longer waiting time for passengers.

Jana Jessica Lolo, a 22-year-old regular commuter from Matina to Mintal, said it has become increasingly difficult to secure a ride, particularly during peak hours.

“Lisod kaayu makasakay jud labaw na nga daghan kaayu ang mga manakay. Usahay maabot ko sa balay is 6 tapos akoang out sa work is 5. Murag hago najud kaayu” (It’s hard to get a ride, especially since there are so many passengers now. Sometimes I get home at 6 p.m. even though I get off work at 5PM. It’s honestly getting really exhausting), she told MindaNews.

Gasoline prices have continued to rise, with some stations now reaching as high as ₱102 per liter as of April 10, reflecting a steady increase from the ₱100 recorded on April 8, 2026.



Aside from the regular daily commuters, many private vehicle owners have opted to use public transportation, adding to the number of passengers waiting on the roadside. Cristy Go, a private vehicle owner, said “if naga talk tayo ng convenience, mas convenient japun ang car pero kung mas maka save I think sa pag commute jud.” (If we’re talking about convenience, a car is still more convenient, but if it’s about saving money, I think commuting really is better). (Kirk Patrick Tecson Aumada/DorSU Intern