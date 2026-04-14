Cops on bikes patrol South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 14 April) – The South Cotabato Provincial Police Office (SCPPO) has started deploying bike patrols to maintain police visibility in urban centers amid the logistical strains triggered by the skyrocketing prices of fuel due to the Middle East war.

Col. Samuel Cadungon, South Cotabato Provincial Police Office (SCPPO) director, led the launching Monday of the Bicycle Integrated Kinetic Enforcement or BIKE Patrol at the provincial police command here.

Police officers on bikes pedal around the streets of Koronadal City following the launching of the BIKE Patrol on Monday, 13 April 2026. SCPPO photo

In a statement, the official said the program “ensures cost-efficient and continuous police presence amid rising fuel costs, while reinforcing the police command’s commitment to proactive, community-centered policing.”

“The initiative seeks to strengthen crime prevention through increased police visibility and community engagement,” he said.

Cadungon said the bike patrols will be deployed to urban centers and high-foot traffic areas that are difficult for patrol vehicles to access.

He stressed the BIKE Patrol “is a practical and sustainable approach to maintaining safety, peace, and order across South Cotabato” amid rising fuel prices

According to the SCPPO, various groups donated nearly 150 bicycles that will be used by police stations across the province.

South Cotabato comprises Koronadal City, the provincial capital and seat of government of Region 12 or Soccsksargen region, and the 10 other towns of Polomolok, Tupi, Tampakan, Tantangan, Banga, Norala, Surallah, Sto. Niño, Tboli and Lake Sebu.

The Police Regional Office 12, headed by Brig. Gen. Arnold Ardiente, officially launched the BIKE Patrol program in the region last March 30.

He said the initiative “underscores PRO-12’s commitment to proactive policing, crime prevention, and stronger community engagement.”

“Through bicycle-based deployment, officers are able to maintain a visible presence while fostering closer interaction with the public, thereby promoting trust and cooperation within communities,” Ardiente said.

The BIKE Patrol operates with the mission of delivering rapid, visible, and proactive patrol services to ensure safer public spaces and improved response time. It is specifically geared toward increasing police visibility in congested and hard-to-reach areas, strengthening the region’s anti-crime and anti-terrorism posture, and enhancing situational awareness on the ground, according to a police briefer. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)