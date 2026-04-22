Community pantry serves free meals to drivers as rising costs continue to cut into daily earnings

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 April) — At the corner of Santan and Rosal Streets in Mintal on Tuesday, a community pantry offered free lunch, merienda, and early dinner to tricycle drivers, PUJ and PUV drivers, and delivery riders amid high fuel prices.

The pantry ran into the early evening, distributing at least 500 meals and snacks from lunch until dinner.Meals served throughout the day included champorado with dilis, rice, adobong sitaw, pancit, and ube turon.

By noon, tricycle drivers were arriving and lining up in between trips for their share of food. For many of these drivers, the line for free meals served as temporary relief from the constant calculation of how much of their income goes into fuel, and how much — if anything — is left for food.

Tricycle drivers gather for a meal during a community pantry in Mintal, Davao City on April 21, 2026. The pantry provided free lunch, merienda, and early dinner to transport workers amid rising fuel costs. MindaNews photo by BEA GATMAYTAN

Some volunteers also moved to the highway to distribute packed lunch, merienda and dinner where drivers could easily stop by and pick up food in between trips.

“Gasolina una, sunod na ang pagkaon”

“Dako kaayo [ning tabang] kay makallibre sa paniudto ug merienda, kay nagsaka ang presyo sa gasolina,” (This is a great help because we can avail of free lunch and merienda, amid the rising prices of gasoline).” After spending most of their income on fuel, he explained, food becomes a secondary concern.

Another driver echoed the same reality.

He said the free meal is a big help for them because “kung maniudto baya mi og kanang karinderya, gasto mi og mga setenta (because if we have lunch at the carinderia, it would cost us around seventy pesos).”

Income, they said, barely stretches beyond keeping their vehicles running.

Drivers pause between trips to eat during the community pantry, where many said rising fuel costs leave little income for food. MindaNews photo by BEA GATMAYTAN

“Lisod gyud … taas ang gasolina,” (It’s so difficult … gasoline is expensive), the driver said. “Mahal pud ang pagkaon … ang among income gud ginagmay nalang tungod sa nagmahal nga gasolina (Food is also expensive and our income is very low because of the high cost of gasoline),” he continued, explaining how the current fuel expenses add to daily food expenses.

The pantry returns

The Mintal initiative is part of a continuing series of community pantries across Davao, organized through the collective efforts of the Matina Community Pantry, the Art Relief Mobile Kitchen (ARMK), Konsensya Dabaw (KD) and other groups and individuals.

Earlier community pantries on April 6 and April 7 focused on jeepney drivers and taxi drivers, but as more sectors feel the pressure of rising costs — such as tricycle drivers and delivery riders — the pantries have also expanded.

Preparations started early, with volunteers chopping vegetables and cooking meals onsite in large pots over portable stoves and gas tanks set up in an empty lot at the corner of Santan and Rosal Streets, turning it into a makeshift community kitchen where meals were prepared for distribution.

“We expanded to include delivery riders and tricycle drivers kasi sila din naman nahihirapan sa pagtaas sa gasolina (because they are also hit by the fuel price hikes),” said Angely Chi of ARMK Davao.

Volunteers cook large batches of food for distribution, preparing meals such as pancit and vegetable dishes to serve more people with limited resources. MindaNews photo by BEA GATMAYTAN

Behind each meal

Behind the pantry is a network of volunteers working with limited resources: sourcing ingredients, cooking, and organizing distribution. To stretch out resources, organizers have shifted toward more cost-efficient options.

Chi said they are now more intentional about going vegetarian, because meat has become expensive and they have to take into account the rising prices of basic goods.

But even this comes with limits: “Maliit ‘yong funds,” Chi continued. “That’s why, ngayon, parang mas conscious na we have to make do with, ano ‘yong kaya bilhin … plus hindi lang naman kasi ingredients ‘yong binibili natin. May mga utilities pa, may mga gasul (Funds are limited, that’s why we’ve become more conscious of working with what we can afford … and it’s not just ingredients we have to pay for. There are also utilities and cooking gas),” she enumerated.

“‘Yong pool of volunteers na kailangan (that are needed),” Kharla Acosta of ARMK added.

Beyond these logistical constraints, volunteers also pointed to deeper issues on how aid is distributed.

“We really see how unequal the distribution of relief is, and how undignified it can be — even from the government,” Chi said in a mix of English and Filipino. “We need something more dignified, more nutritious, more holistic care.”

They added that gaps in aid delivery often mean some communities are left underserved.



She explained that in entering an area, the community volunteers help them identify where help is most needed “kasi may mga lugar na hindi nakakapasok ‘yong aid” (because there are areas where aid does not reach them at all).

There are places, they said, where aid simply does not reach — revealing how these needs are not always addressed by local or national governments.

Mags Maglana of Konsyensya Dabaw hands over a food pack to a driver during the pantry, part of a continuing effort by community groups to reach underserved sectors. MindaNews photo by BEA GATMAYTAN

“Para unta sa amo, pero wala man”

On the ground, this gap is felt directly by those the pantry aims to serve.

Packed meals are prepared for distribution during the day-long pantry, which ran into the early evening and served transport workers in Mintal. MindaNews photo by BEA GATMAYTAN

“Naa man [subsidy], pero para ra pud to sa duol siguro nga lugar… wala man mi tagai diri. Para gyud to sa amo unta, pero wala man,” (There is a subsidy, but it seems it was only given to nearby areas… we weren’t given any here. It was supposed to be for us too, but we didn’t receive anything), a tricycle driver said.

While subsidies exist, they do not always reach drivers in areas like theirs, showing how relief, like income, often fails to reach those who need it most. (Bea Gatmaytan / MindaNews)