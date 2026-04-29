Committee on Justice defers opening of BIR box containing ITRs of VP Sara and husband

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 April) — The House Committee on Justice declined on Wednesday to open the sealed box from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) that contained the records of the income tax returns (ITRs) of Vice President Sara Duterte and her husband, lawyer Mans Carpio.

Akbayan Party-list Rep. Jose Manuel “Chel” Diokno during the April 29 hearing of the House Committe on Justice on the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte. Screenshot from a House of Representatives livestream of the proceedings.

This came after 38 members of the Committee voted against the motion to open the “green box,” with only six votes in favor and none abstaining, during the final day of the clarificatory hearing on the impeachment complaints against Duterte.

The box was submitted by BIR Commissioner Charlito Mendoza during the April 22 hearing, but Committee members voted to lay on the table the decision on whether to open it.

Akbayan Party-list Rep. Jose Manuel “Chel” Diokno, who voted against opening the box, said that while he believed the Committee had the authority to unseal it, there was no need since existing evidence was sufficient to establish probable cause to elevate the impeachment case against Duterte to the Senate.

“To me, the crucial question is, do we really need to open it? The question relates to the determination of probable cause, and if we are talking about probable cause, for me, the evidence is already there. That is sufficient for us to make a determination even without opening that box,” he said.

Diokno told fellow lawmakers that it would be more prudent to leave the decision of opening it to the Senate, acting as the impeachment court.

Cagayan de Oro 1st District Representative Lordan Suan also voted against unsealing the BIR box, arguing that the couple’s ITRs neither proved nor disproved any of the charges, such as misuse of confidential funds, grave threats, misstatements in the statements of assets and liabilities and net worth, and destabilization.

Suan believed the ITRs add “marginal evidentiary value at most.”

“If there are still uncertainties as to the legal basis and uncertainty of opening this box, I think it would be imprudent for us to open it at this stage. These are protected by law, and any disclosure must be clearly and unquestionably authorized, not based on assumptions or discretion,” he said.

For her part, Gabriela Party-list Representative Sarah Elago maintained that the Committee must open the box, even if in executive session, if doing so would help members decide on the finding of probable cause.

House Senior Deputy Speaker Quezon 2nd District Representative David Suarez told lawmakers to proceed with caution, noting that the camp of the Vice President and even her husband had resorted to all available legal remedies in court to block the impeachment proceedings.

“For all we know, opening this box, although we do believe, has enough legal basis, might trigger another petition in the court to stop the proceedings,” he said.

Duterte’s legal camp and her lawyer supporters had earlier filed separate petitions before the Supreme Court to prevent the Committee from proceeding with the impeachment case on the grounds of “grave abuse of discretion” and violation of the one-year bar rule under the 1987 Constitution.

On Monday, Carpio filed criminal complaints against members of the House Committee on Justice, including top officials of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), for releasing alleged bank transactions of the couple during a clarificatory hearing on impeachment complaints last April 22. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)