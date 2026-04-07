CDO transport cooperative halts operations

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews/7 April) – A federation of modern jeepney and bus operators has temporarily suspended operations over the weekend as shockwaves from a war thousands of miles away continue to threaten public transportation in the city.

This came as the regional offices of the Northern Mindanao regional offices of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said they will release the promised fuel and food subsidies to affected drivers and operators on Wednesday.

Luzviminda Escobidal, president of the PN Roa Canitoan Transport Cooperative (PONTRASCO), said they stopped fielding their buses effective Monday as diesel prices surged by as much as P18.80 per liter.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development-10 announced that the agency will roll out a P5,000 one-time cash grant for tricycle drivers in Northern Mindanao under its Cash Relief Assistance program starting Wednesday, 8 April 2026. From the DSWD Northern Mindanao Facebook page

Escobidal said the cooperative will continue to ground its fleet until further notice or until diesel prices stabilize and government agencies release the promised fuel and food subsidies.

LTFRB Region 10 Director Alexis Joseph Bendijo said the names of 4,884 taxi drivers have already been submitted to DSWD Region 10 for the release of subsidies.

Bendijo said the lists of beneficiaries for taxi, jeepney, multi-cab, motorcycle taxi, and bus drivers are still being completed as of press time.

“The release of the subsidies will come in waves. We are still waiting for the release of the fuel subsidy,” Bendijo said.

DSWD-10 information officer Roshiel Galia said the agency will roll out a P5,000 one-time cash grant for tricycle drivers in Northern Mindanao under its Cash Relief Assistance program starting Wednesday.

Galia said the assistance will be distributed simultaneously in regional centers, including the cities of Cagayan de Oro, El Salvador, Gingoog, Malaybalay, Valencia, Tangub, Oroquieta, and Ozamiz.

“Iligan City is not included due to the absence of a localized Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (TODA) in its public transportation system,” Galia said.

She advised other sectors in public transportation to monitor announcements from their respective agencies on the rollout of fuel and food assistance. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)