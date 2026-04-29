CDO journalists back colleague sued by city official

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews/29 April) — Journalists here are rallying in support of a colleague who may be facing a prison term and fines for, what they say, doing her job.

From the Facebook page of Menzie Montes. Used with permission.

Menzie Montes, news director at RMN-Cagayan de Oro, said she received a subpoena dated April 15 from the City Prosecutors’ Office to file her response to a complaint filed by a city official for supposed violations of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 and the Data Privacy Act.

The complaint stems from a story in which Montes narrated the predicament of the city’s academic scholars who have been complaining of late tuition payments and delayed allowances.

Montes said they were approached by some of the scholars because they were hesitant to lodge their complaints at the city’s Education and Development Office for fear of worsening their predicament.

She said she was approached by one who complained that she has been unable to secure her school records as the school has refused to release them for unpaid tuition.

Montes said she arranged an interview, through Facebook’s Messenger, with Richel Petalcurin-Dahay, acting head of the city’s Education and Development Office, who initially agreed to be interviewed for the story.

But Montes said Petalcurin-Dahay got angry after they posted Nov. 24 last year about the predicament of the city’s scholars at the iFM CDO Facebook page called iFM Reklamo.

She said iFM Reklamo is a popular section in their social media page in which they do stories based on the complaints of the city’s residents.

But Montes said the city official called off a pre-arranged interview after seeing the complaint of the city scholars on iFM’s Facebook page. Montes said Petalcurin-Dahay told her she was cancelling the interview for not getting their side first before posting the issue on social media.

To update their earlier social media post, Montes said they posted the exchanges on Messenger between her and Petalcurin-Dahay on the cancelled interview. The post contained the screenshots of the entire Messenger conversation between Montes and Petalcurin-Dahay which the latter believes violated her right to privacy.

The local chapter of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) has come to the defense of Montes.

“Public servants should not be too onion-skinned when facing issues involving public interest,” the NUJP Cagayan de Oro chapter said in a statement.

The NUJP said public servants, like Petalcurin-Dahay, are accountable for their “actions, decisions, and use of public resources.”

The NUJP is likewise urging the dismissal of the complaint against Montes, saying cases like hers “have a chilling effect, affecting journalists’ work in covering critical issues.”

Local journalists have also referred Montes’ legal woes to the La Viña, Zarate and Associates. The Cagayan de Oro City Press Club, under former club president Froilan Gallardo, previously inked a Memorandum of Agreement with the law firm for the firm to provide legal aid to local journalists facing legal threats. (JB R. Deveza / MindaNews)