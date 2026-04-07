CDO declares state of energy emergency

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 7 April) — The City Council here has declared a state of energy emergency as thousands of public transport operators and drivers reel from spiraling diesel prices, which have reached as high as ₱150 per liter.

Public transportation in Cagayan de Oro City. MindaNews file photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

The emergency measure, unanimously approved by the 16 majority and minority members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod during a special session on Tuesday morning, will allow the release of ₱441 million from the city’s disaster funds to provide fuel and food subsidies to affected drivers.

Councilor Edgar Cabanlas, majority leader, said a ₱2,000 grant will be given to affected tricycle operators and drivers on Wednesday, alongside the ₱5,000 one-time assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“We are giving out the ayuda on a staggered basis to affected sectors, especially public transport operators and drivers,” Cabanlas said.

He said the city government is also eyeing assistance for persons with disabilities (PWDs), solo parents, senior citizens, fishermen, and farmers if funds remain from the ₱441 million calamity fund.

He said the amount was sourced from the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund, equivalent to five percent of the city’s annual budget of ₱8.8 billion.

Meanwhile, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Region 10 Director Alexis Joseph Bendijo said the agency will also distribute ₱5,000 each to more than 4,000 affected jeepney drivers under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program starting Wednesday. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)