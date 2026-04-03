Catholics mark Good Friday

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews/3 April)–Churches across the Philippines and around the world are filled with solemnity today as Catholics observe Good Friday, the commemoration of Christ’s Passion and death on the cross.



Good Friday, central to the Christian faith, is regarded as one of the most sacred in the liturgical calendar, forming the heart of the Paschal Triduum, the three-day journey that culminates in Easter Sunday.



Unlike ordinary days, the Catholic Church does not celebrate Mass on Good Friday. Instead, the faithful gather for the Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, which includes the reading of the Gospel account of Christ’s suffering, the Veneration of the Cross, and the distribution of Holy Communion consecrated during Holy Thursday’s Mass of the Lord’s Supper. Silence, fasting, and abstinence mark the day, as believers reflect on the meaning of sacrifice and redemption.

At the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Concepcion(MCIC) in Zamboanga City, the washing of the feet has become a cherished tradition, symbolizing humility and service as clergy reenact Christ’s gesture of love and leadership by cleansing the feet of parishioners drawn from different walks of life. Photo courtesy of the MCIC



As the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception here posted in its social media account, “We remember the Gospel where Jesus gives us a ‘New Commandment’ to love one another just as He has loved us. a love that stoops down to serve and offers completely for our sake.”



The Paschal Triduum begins on Holy Thursday, recalling the institution of the Eucharist and Christ’s commandment of service through the washing of the disciples’ feet. Good Friday follows as a day of mourning, while Holy Saturday is observed in quiet anticipation, leading to the Easter Vigil, the “mother of all vigils,” celebrating the Resurrection.



For many Filipino Catholics, Good Friday is not only a liturgical observance but also a cultural tradition. Communities hold processions, Stations of the Cross, and passion plays (Senakulo), blending faith with local heritage. In Zamboanga and across Mindanao, these rituals serve as both spiritual devotion and communal identity, reminding people of shared values of compassion, sacrifice, and solidarity.



Despite its somber tone, Good Friday is called “good” because it signifies the ultimate act of love: Christ’s death that, according to Catholic teaching, defeated sin and opened the way to eternal life. As the faithful gather in prayer and reflection, the day remains a powerful reminder of hope — that through suffering comes redemption, and through death comes new life. (Frencie L. Carreon, MindaNews)