Bongao declares state of local emergency due to fuel shortage

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 1 April) — The local government of Bongao, Tawi-Tawi declared a state of local emergency on Wednesday amid a worsening fuel shortage.

Gasoline in Tawi-Tawi as of 29 March 2026 being sold in bottles on the roadside and in a gas station. Most of the fuel is sourced from neighboring Sandakan and Sabah in Malaysia and transported to Tawi-Tawi on board small watercrafts. MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIMIRO

Mayor Jasper Que, in a phone interview, said the municipality’s two gasoline stations have shut down after running out of both gasoline and diesel.

To sustain essential operations, the LGU has set aside the remaining fuel supply exclusively for government services.

Que explained that Tawi-Tawi has no fuel depot, forcing suppliers to store fuel in drums.

Typically, the town’s gasoline stations procure at least 100 drums of fuel from major oil companies in Zamboanga City, which are then transported to the province via wooden vessels.

The province also sources fuel from Sabah, Malaysia, which is geographically closer than any part of mainland Philippines.

“I know some may question this, but this is just how the people here are able to survive,” Que said, referring to the province’s decades of practice of sourcing gasoline and other products from Malaysia through informal channels.

However, both Zamboanga City and Sabah have recently enforced stricter controls on fuel hoarding due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Que said it’s been 15 to 18 days that Tawi-Tawi gas stations haven’t bought gasoline from Zamboanga City. “As of [Tuesday], naubusan na talaga ng supply. Kahit sa Malaysia, na-limit na talaga siya,” he said.

The mayor has called on the Oil Crisis Committee of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, as well as the national government, to urgently address the situation.

He admitted he’s at a loss how to resolve the issue.

As of Wednesday, gasoline in Bongao is being sold in bottles at ₱140 to ₱150 per liter. A huge jump from the ₱95 per bottle last week.

Meanwhile, the congressional office of Tawi-Tawi’s lone district is set to distribute a ₱5,000 fuel subsidy to at least 1,500 tricycle drivers. In the absence of fuel supply, the assistance will instead serve as financial aid, as drivers are unable to operate until the crisis is resolved.

A four-day workweek has also been implemented starting this week.

Que appealed to major oil companies in Zamboanga City to extend assistance and allow the municipality to purchase fuel in drums. (Queenie Casimiro / MindaNews)