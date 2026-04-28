BFP picks Macacua as its candidate for Maguindanao del Norte’s 3rd district

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews/28 April) — The Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP) has formally endorsed Chief Minister Abdulraof “Sammy Gambar” Macacua, solidifying its political lineup for the upcoming landmark elections this September.

The party has designated Macacua, the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF) chief and the secretary-general of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) ,

The brother of the chief minister and BFP Secretary General Tamano Macacua publicly confirmed the party’s decision to back the Chief Minister’s bid in a party convention in Cotabato City.

The move is seen as a strategic cornerstone for the party as it prepares for the high-stakes 1st BARMM Parliamentary Elections, which represent a critical transition point in the region’s governance and autonomy.

The Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP) has endorsed Chief Minister Abdbulraof Macacua as its candidate for Maguindanao del Norte’s 3rd district. Photo from the Bangsamoro Government Facebook page

In a statement released Monday, 27 April, Macacua announced his decision to temporarily distance himself from any “partisan political activities” or party-related political engagements.

In a statement, the Chief Minister emphasized that this move is intended to allow him to focus fully on his duties as the region’s Transition Period nears its conclusion.

According to Macacua, it is vital to ensure that public services are delivered efficiently and that community security is maintained during this critical phase of Bangsamoro history.

“This decision reflects my determination to prioritize the needs of the Bangsamoro people above all else, in order to promote stability and growth during this time,” he stated in his address.

The Chief Minister also issued a call for cooperation and unity, regardless of differing political views. He stressed that personal interests must be set aside to support the aspirations and welfare of the citizens.

Macacua assured the public that improving the quality of life for all his constituents remains “paramount” as the region continues its path toward progress.

The UBJP, the MILF’s party, has not issued a statement about BFP’s endorsement for Macacua.

BFP has conducted a series of General Assemblies this week starting for Maguindanao Del Sur, Maguindanao Del Norte, Cotabato City and Special Geographic Area.

May 7th is the last day of filing at the Comelec Bangsamoro Region for the 32 district representatives. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)