3 NPA members killed in two encounters in Surigao del Sur

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 21 April ) – Three members of the New People’s Army (NPA), two of them women, were killed in encounters with the military in San Miguel, Surigao del Sur on April 15 and 17.

Colonel Glenn Joy U Aynera, acting commander of the 401st Infantry Brigade, told MindaNews on Sunday that the two female guerillas were killed in an encounter with troops from the 30th Infantry Battalion in Sitio Catabadan, Barangay San Roque in San Miguel, Surigao del Sur on Friday morning, April 17. Two days earlier, joint elements of the 75th Infantry Battalion and 3rd Special Forces Battalion clashed with the NPA in Sitio Bulacan, Barangay Bolhoon also in San Miguel town, killing one and seizing five high-powered firearms.

Aynera said the two slain female guerillas were identified by their aliases “Ka Louise” and “Ka Plender.” Another member named “Ka Junjun,” he said, surrendered to the military. In the April 15 encounter, NPA member “Ka Kero” was killed.

One of two female members of the New People’s Army killed in San Miguel, Surigao del Sur on April 17. Handout photo form 401st Infantry Brigade

Aynera said the April 17 encounter occurred at around 9 a.m. and the firefight lasted approximately 20 minutes. Troops recovered backpacks containing personal belongings and materials of intelligence value, while the remains of those killed were turned over to the local government for proper disposition.

The encounters were part of a series of focused military operations from April 12 to 17, 2026, in parts of Surigao del Sur and Agusan del Sur, targeting members of the NPA under the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NEMRC).

The April 15 operation was launched following reports from residents regarding alleged extortion activities by armed rebels in the area, he said.



Also on April 15, a carbine rifle in Barangay Mahayag, Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur was recovered by joint elements of the 3rd Special Forces Battalion, 29th Infantry Battalion and 67th Infantry Battalion. The recovery was made possible through information provided by a former rebel known as alias “Ka Dodong,”



The 36th Infantry Battalion, on the other hand, facilitated the surrender of NPA member “Ka Cyrus,” a political instructor under the Sub-Regional Sentro De Gravity (SRSDG), West Land, NEMRC. He is currently undergoing custodial debriefing and reintegration processing under government programs.



Earlier, on April 12, troops from the 75th Infantry Battalion also uncovered materials used for improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Sitio Palompon, Barangay Mahaba, Marihatag, Surigao del Sur. The discovery included four gallons of explosive components, Aynera said.



Aynera added that these successive gains were driven by strengthened intelligence networks and the active participation of local communities, many of whom have reported extortion and intimidation activities by the NPA.

“Every recovered firearm, every surrender, and every prevented threat brings us closer to dismantling the remaining (NPA) elements and achieving lasting peace in the region,” Aynera said.



He also reiterated the government’s call for NPA members to surrender and take advantage of reintegration programs, assuring them of support, protection and the opportunity to rebuild their lives.

“These gains show that our sustained operations are weakening the (NPA). We urge the remaining members to surrender and take the peaceful path toward reintegration,” he said. Aynera added the NEMRC is now “insignificant,” claiming there are only eight active members left and their operational capability at its lowest level.

According to Aynera, the Brigade’s campaign plan, “Taming sa Natad,” was launched in December 2025 and serves as the main effort of the 4th Infantry Division to dismantle the NEMRC, then allegedly consisting of 12 members in the regional unit and 20 in the sub-regional.

Aynera added the NEMRC is now “insignificant,” claiming there are only eight active members left and their operational capability at its lowest level. (Queenie Casio / MindaNews)