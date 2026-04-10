10 alleged Dawlah Islamiya members killed in Lanao del Sur

Ammunition and explosives recovered at the encounter site. Photo courtesy of 1st Infantry Division

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 17 April) – Ten suspected members of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group were killed in an encounter with Army and police operatives in Barangay Banga Pantar in Marantao, Lanao del Sur on Friday, April 17.

Captain Steffi Salanguit, spokesperson for the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said in a report that the operatives tried to serve arrest warrants for murder, homicide, and kidnapping against Amerol Usman Mangonraka alias Abu Usman and Benjie Amur Macabato alias Muslih around 1 a.m. Friday, but the suspects opened fire, resulting in a one-hour gunbattle.

Six male and four female members of the group were killed. Among them were Jamail Ibrahim (alias Orak), Fahmi Aminodin (alias Pakmin), the wives of the two leaders, Nahara Khairiya S. Hamim and alias Polindan, Sohaile Borud Bato, and Mohaimen Aragon.

Salanguit said the joint operation involved the 103rd Infantry (Haribon) Brigade under the 1st Infantry (Tabak) Division and other police and military units.

No casualties were reported on the government side.

BGen Billy Dela Rosa, commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade, said most of the fatalities were from Lininding, Munai, Lanao del Norte while others were from Lanao del Sur.

He said the cadavers were brought to Amai Pakpak Medical Center Center in Marawi City before they were brought to the Provincial Police Office and turned over to the respective families to be given proper Muslim burial rites.

The military stated that the group staged an ambush in Munai on January 23 this year, which claimed the lives of four soldiers.

The operatives recovered two M16 rifles, one M4 rifle, one M1 Garand rifle, a hand grenade, and components for manufacturing improvised explosive devices.

Military personnel also rescued an infant at the site, who was brought to a hospital for medical attention.

“Today marks a defining chapter in our campaign against terrorism in Lanao. The neutralization of the DI-Maute Group’s top leadership, the same network responsible for the Marawi siege and years of violence, demonstrates our unwavering resolve.

“This is not merely a tactical success; it is justice served for every fallen soldier, every grieving family, and every community that suffered under terror, including the victims of the Munai ambush,” MGen Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr., commander of the 1st Infantry Division, said in a press statement.

“Our forces have struck a decisive blow, and we will continue forward until enduring peace is fully secured,” he added.

“We did not wish this encounter but the Joint Task Force ZAMPELAN with the Philippine National Police and BARMM police gave due justice to the four fallen heroes and lone survivor who were victims of an ambush on January 23 this year,” said Colonel Bernardo Taqueban, Acting Brigade Commander of 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade.

For his part, dela Rosa expressed pride for the accomplishment of his troops. “This victory is a testament to the courage and unwavering dedication of our troops. Their actions delivered a crushing blow to the Maute Group and reflect the strength of our joint and inter-agency collaboration.” (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera and Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)