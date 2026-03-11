Zamboanga City gov’t adopts four-day workweek

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 11 March) — To cushion the effects of high cost of fuel, the City Government of Zamboanga has adopted a four-day workweek for its employees, starting Wednesday, March 11.

Current prices of fuel in Zamboanga City as of Wednesday (11 March 2026), as reflected in this display board of a Shell gasoline station along Nuñez Extension. MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIMIRO

Mayor Khymer Olaso signed Administrative Order Number 026-2026 on Tuesday, ordering the adoption of energy conservation protocols and flexible work arrangements, in connection with Memorandum Circular No. 114 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on March 6.

MC 114 aims to adopt strict energy conservation measures, further reduce the energy footprint of government operations and optimize the use of public resources, following the crisis brought about by the conflict in the Middle East.

Marcos urged local government units to also adopt and implement energy conservation measures consistent with their local policies and capacities.

Olaso’s AO mandates the adoption of a compressed work schedule, where employees are to report for onsite work from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, with Friday as non-working day.

But personnel of offices rendering frontline and essential services such as the Office of the City Mayor, City Treasurer, City Health, City Disaster Risk Reduction Management, and the City Environment and Natural Resources, as well as specific units under the offices of the City Administrator, City General Services, City Engineer, City Agriculture, and city-owned hospitals, are not included in this new arrangement. Overtime work will have to be requested and justified.

The City Human Resource Management Office has been tasked to re-evaluate all travel authorities granted earlier to ensure the trips are essential to the personnel’s official functions. Conferences that may be conducted virtually are encouraged.

The AO also orders the reduction of electricity and fuel consumption of each office by at least 10%. Department heads are directed to strengthen fleet-efficiency measures such as optimized route planning and trip consolidation, and strict preventive maintenance of all government vehicles.

These measures were adopted as fuel prices in the country posted a significant increase this week due to the conflict in the Middle East.

A Shell gas station visited by MindaNews Wednesday was selling diesel from ₱81.37 to ₱90.10, and gasoline from ₱71.07 to ₱72.07.

Jamir Alkindal, supervisor of Caltex, said their company will be posting staggered increases in fuel prices in the next three days.

“Kung ₱24 ang increase sa diesel, divided into 3. Ngayon nag increase lang tayo ₱10 sa diesel, and sa gas ₱4.25. Di muna tayo nag-increase agad agad kasi masakit sa bulsa” (If the increase in diesel prices is P24, divide that into three. Today we just increased P10 per liter for diesel and P4.25 for gas. We staggered the increase because it’s hard on the pocket), Alkindal explained.

The mayor has also convened the Local Price Coordinating Council to ensure no

fuel hoarding and price manipulation by individuals and companies.

A price monitoring inspection team composed of the police, Department of Trade and Industry and other concerned offices will be visiting pumping stations to check compliance with existing regulations. (Queenie Casimiro / MindaNews)