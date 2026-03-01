Zambo family killed in own home; 2-month old baby survives

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews /28 Feb) — Three members of a family in a rural community in this city were killed by a still unidentified gunman inside their own home late Friday night. Their two-month old baby survived.

Police investigators identified the victims as Rodel Espinosa, his wife Jenny, and their 19-year old daughter Jenrose, all residents of Sitio Mangga Bolong, Barangay Bolong, this City.

They were all found bloodied and sprawled on the kitchen floor.

The couple’s youngest child, a 2-month-old baby, was found crying in the bedroom.

The residence of the Espinosa family in Barangay Bolong, Zamboanga City where the husband, wife and 19-year old daughter were killed. The couple’s two-month old baby survived. MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIMIRO

Initial police investigations show the victims were inside their residence, apparently ready to retire for the night, when the unidentified attacker appeared at their backdoor and opened fire on them.

All three suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The PNP’s Scene of the Crime Operatives recovered seven empty shells of 5.56cal and one deformed slug from the crime scene.

Police operatives immediately scoured the vicinity after learning from the residents that they did not hear any sound of a retreating vehicle following the gunshots. Authorities believe the gunman fled on foot.

PMaj Chester Natividad, chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Management Unit of the Zamboanga City Police Office disclosed they now have a person of interest in the crime. The attacker might have had a personal grudge against the victims, he said. (Queenie Casimiro / MindaNews)