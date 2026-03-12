‘We are still waiting for you’ — former President Duterte’s followers

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 March) — Several supporters of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte continue to pray for his return, saying they are still “waiting for him” one year after his arrest and detention at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.

A number of supporters of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte attended the Holy Mass. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

Maria Victoria Borinaga, a resident of Barangay 19-B, Garcia Heights, left home before noon on Wednesday and took time off from caring for her grandchildren to attend the Holy Mass, dubbed the “Bring Him Home” Mass, at the San Pedro Cathedral.

She believed that with more supporters praying together, their petitions are more likely to be heard.

“Gipray nako nga sana makauli na sya. One year na. Daghan na kaayo naghulat sa iyaha. Good man gud kaayo ang governance gud (I’m praying that hopefully he can come home soon. It’s been one year. So many people are waiting for him. His governance was really very good),” she said.

Wednesday’s Holy Mass, officiated by Davao Archbishop Romullo G. Valles, was organized by Duterete’s supporters. It was held exactly a year since he was arrested and taken to the ICC.

Duterte was arrested on March 11, 2025 upon arrival at Ninoy Aquino International Airport from Hong Kong, and was flown that evening to The Hague.

The former President is suspected of the crimes against humanity of murder and attempted murder, allegedly committed in the Philippines between 1 November 2011 and 16 March 2019, in the context of his bloody war on drugs when he was still Davao mayor and then as President.

Maria Victoria Borinaga, along with others supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte, stands on the pew to get a glimpse of Vice President Sara Duterte shortly after the Holy Mass at the San Pedro Cathedral on Wednesday (11March 2026). MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

But Borinaga believed that the accusations against Duterte have no basis.

“Dili man gud na sure gud. Naay uban ana tinuod, naay uban dili. Dili pa gyud ta kasigurado (It’s really not certain. Some of it may be true, while some may not. We can’t be sure yet),” she said.

She urged supporters of the Duterte family to continue praying, noting that they remain uncertain about what may happen to Duterte, who she said is already in fragile condition, inside the detention facility of the ICC.

“Wala ta kahibalo iyang lawas luoy na baya. Pray lang gyud ta tanan, sana gyud madungog gyud ba (Let’s all just keep praying, hopefully our prayers are heard),” she said.

Owen Ferolina, 68, a resident of Barangay 38-D, said the allegations against Duterte were fabricated.

“Akong tanaw ana, drama drama lang man na sa mga bakakon. Butang butang bitaw. (In my view, that’s just drama from liars. They’re just making things up),” he said.

Along with his family, he said they prayed for Duterte’s safe return and good health.

Owen Ferolina chats with a friend after the Holy Mass at the San Pedro Cathedral. She said she is praying for the return of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte from the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

Rauf Sissay, a secretariat member of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN)-Southern Mindanao Region, said thousands of ordinary and innocent Filipino lives were killed and treated as “collateral damage” by the bloody war on drugs during Duterte’s presidency.

“Unlike Duterte, drug war victims never got due process in the Philippines as we and many others perceive that the Philippine courts and justice system are essentially flawed and biased towards the elites and against the toiling masses,” he said.

Sissay said that Duterte’s prosecution is a “historic moment for justice and accountability” and serves as a “strong reminder to everyone that violence and fascism will meet their demise, and justice will be served despite the overwhelming odds.”

“We stand in solidarity with the drug war victims’ families and human rights advocates until Duterte and his co-perpetrators are brought to trial and convicted. It is imperative that they be held to account,” he added.

Leo XL Fuentes, co-covenor of Stand Opposition to Plunder or STOP Corruption Alliance, said Duterte’s prosecution is a “glimmer of hope, especially for the families of victims, advocates, and those who stand for human rights.”

“It is proof that there will always be a day of reckoning for fascists. Though the road towards justice and accountability is still long, there is a need to persevere in the struggle to stand for human rights and justice,” he said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)