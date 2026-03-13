Viral gas station employee in Zamboanga a cum laude from MSU Sulu

Alkindar “Khinz” Amil at the Caltex station where he works. MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIMIRO

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 13 March) – An employee at a gas service station in Zamboanga City, who has gone viral on social media after explaining in an interview the reasons for the recent spikes in fuel price, graduated cum laude from Mindanao State University in Sulu.

Alkindar “Khinz” Amil, pump boy and supervisor at a Caltex station along Pilar Street, was also consistently among the top of his class from elementary to high school.

A native of Sulu province, he finished his Bachelor of Science in Fisheries at the Mindanao State University in Sulu as cum laude in 2016.

In the interview on Facebook that has gone viral, Amil explained why the Department of Energy (DOE) could not control the increase in prices of petroleum products, noting the country’s limited supply.

He said that while the DOE should impose price protection, he cited that this could only be effectively done with consistent diesel supply.



Many social media users appreciated Amil’s explanation, wondering how a pump boy could explain better than some of those in the government.

Amil said he wanted to become a teacher. “After that I planned to take up education, at least two years, so I could take the Licensure Examination for Teachers. But it didn’t materialize. Something happened in the middle, until I landed here in Caltex,” he said in mixed English and Filipino.

But he said he is proud of his work at the gas station, where he started as a pump boy. He was later promoted as a team leader, and now as a supervisor. He has been with Caltex for nine years.

He said a pump boy’s work is not a walk in the park as others may think. “Minsan yung konting pagkakamali lang, magagalit na ang customer. Kailangan maging mahinahon, maasikaso sa lahat. Dapat talaga huwag kang mainitin ang ulo, mapagpasensya ka. Not all customers ay mabubuti. Makakasagasa ka talaga ng mainitin ang ulo.”

(Sometimes customers would get angry at the slightest mistake. You need to be calm, attentive to all. You should be cool-headed, patient. Not all customers are good. You’ll really encounter quick-tempered people.)

Meanwhile, Amil warned of another fuel price hike next week. He advised motorists to learn to conserve fuel. “Don’t go out if it’s not important. Stay at home to reduce gas consumption,” he said. (Queenie Casimiro/MindaNews)