Vintage bomb recovered in Davao

The vintage bomb discovered by a resident while digging a fish trap in Sitio Sunflower in Barangay Mandug, Davao City on Saturday (14 March 2026). Photo courtesy of Davao City Police Office

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 14 March) – A resident accidentally unearthed a vintage bomb while digging a fish trap in Sitio Sunflower in Barangay Mandug, this city, at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, local authorities said.

Capt. Hazel Caballero, Davao City Police Office spokesperson, said Jay Bacharpa, 39, a construction worker residing in Sitio Sunflower, noticed a metallic object protruding while digging the ground.

She said Bacharpa immediately called for help to retrieve the object, thinking it might contain gold.

According to Caballero, Bacharpa and his companion grew suspicious after realizing that the object resembled a bomb based on its appearance.

She said the two stopped digging and immediately called 911 to request police assistance.

Authorities immediately dispatched a team from the City Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Unit and cordoned off the area to ensure the safety of nearby residents and prevent possible harm, she said.

She said the team recovered the vintage bomb and transported it for proper disposal procedures. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)