UM’s Primum returns after editorial board resigns amid alleged censorship

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 14 March) — The Facebook page of Primum, the official student publication of the University of Mindanao (UM) Main Campus, reactivated on March 14 and opened applications for new writers after weeks of controversy involving alleged administrative intervention, content takedowns, the page’s deactivation on March 10, and the resignation of its entire editorial board.

In its first post after reactivation, the publication announced that it is beginning a “new chapter” following the alleged voluntary, individual resignation of its previous editorial team and invited UM students to apply as writers under university policies.

The publication listed several qualifications for applicants, including enrollment in at least 18 academic units, no failing or incomplete grades in the previous semester, no record of serious misconduct, and restrictions on graduating students and officers of other student organizations.

The controversy began on February 18 when Primum published an article titled “Man vs Himself,” which discussed Sen. Robin Padilla’s remarks labeling today’s youth as weak amid growing concern over suicide cases.

The publication later removed the article after the administration allegedly advised the editorial team to remain silent on the issue, according to screenshots of messages that circulated online following the takedown.

One screenshot circulating online is a conversation allegedly between two UM officials on the taking down of a Primum post on February 20 and reminding the Primum staff to “be apolitical” or face the risk of revocation of scholarships and stopping the student publication.

MindaNews is not posting the screenshot pending verification.

But it sought the UM officials for comment. There was no response from one of the officials as of 5:30 p.m. on Saturday while the message to the other official yielded a “user unavailable” response, indicating deactivation of account. The latter later sent a message to MindaNews through a friend that there is already a designated spokesperson but did not give the name.



On Friday, MindaNews phoned the Office of Student Affairs but was told “we do not comment on that.”

The University of Mindanao itself has not posted a statement on the Primum issue.

Takedown

On February 25, Primum published several commemorative posts marking the 40th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution, a historic event widely recognized for restoring democratic institutions in the Philippines.

Shortly after, a screenshot from the Primum Editorial Board group chat surfaced online showing their adviser directing staff to stop producing content and return equipment used for publication activities.

The adviser also allegedly instructed whoever managed the publication’s Facebook page to transfer control back to the Office of Student Affairs and said staff should no longer take photos for the publication.

In the same conversation, the adviser said the decision was “not disrespect nor even suppression,” adding that the issue stemmed from the staff “thinking of yourselves only.”

Amid discussions about the article takedown and the publication’s situation, members of the editorial board began posting messages reflecting on writing and the role of the campus press.

On March 5, Editor-in-Chief Michael John Ante described writing as a “flashpoint of a manifesto,” quoting an aphorism attributed to Cesar A. Cruz stating that art should “comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable.”

He also emphasized that writing carries the weight of truth and power, adding that the voice of written work will continue to echo in society.

Signing off

Primum’s Facebook page went offline on March 10 as the controversy continued to unfold.

Ante later issued a sign-off message announcing his departure and referencing the role of writing in public service.

“Until the inks bleed, may the purpose of writing continue to stain and persist in the linen of our service to the people,” Ante wrote in his statement.



“Signing off,” he wrote.

Following the incident, the entire editorial board stepped down from their positions.

Between March 12 and March 14, several student publications issued statements expressing support for Primum and raising concerns about censorship following the article takedown, the page’s deactivation, and the resignation of the publication’s leadership.

The College Editors Guild of the Philippines (CEGP) said the “series of campus press freedom violations (CPFVs) — deletion of Primum’s Facebook page, restriction of its coverages, and control over its community relations—blatantly disregard its right to publish and freedom of association, both constitutionally guaranteed rights.”

“The Guild asserts that the UM administration must end its unwarranted intervention in Primum’s honest fulfillment of its duties to fellow students and the Filipino people. The assertion of spaces and opinions for public exchange is not undue radicalization or interference—it is simply fulfilling our responsibilities.”

“The antidote is collective courage”

The UM Debate Society minced no words. “Let us call this what it is. Censorship. Censorship doesn’t only exist in outright bans. It also appears when editorial independence is undermined, when platforms are taken away, and when journalists are pushed out for exercising the very function they exist to perform,” it said.

It added that their statement in support of the Primum staff “may invite administrative backlash” but control survives by cultivating fear, and fear works best when individuals believe they stand alone. “The antidote is collective courage. When communities speak together, intimidation loses its power.”

“And if speaking this plainly places us next in line, if support is withdrawn or our own spaces are suddenly placed under scrutiny, then so be it. At least the record will show two things clearly. You will know who tried to silence the students and everyone will know exactly who refused to be silent,” the UM Debate Society said.

Campus Journalism Act of 1991

The developments also renewed discussions on campus press freedom and the legal protections granted to student publications under Republic Act No. 7079, also known as the Campus Journalism Act of 1991.

The law protects press freedom in schools and recognizes student publications as platforms that encourage critical thinking and ethical development among students.

The Act allows editorial boards in tertiary institutions to determine editorial policies independently, while advisers may only provide technical guidance rather than exercise editorial control over publication content.

The law also states that schools cannot suspend or expel student journalists solely because of articles they wrote or duties they performed in the student publication.

However, educational institutions may still impose disciplinary measures when student actions violate institutional rules or disrupt school operations. (Alyssa Ilaguison / MindaNews)