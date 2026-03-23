Transport strike in CDO fizzles out

A bus plies the Canitoan-Cogon Market route in Cagayan de Oro City on Monday (23 March 2026). Many bus operators did not join the transport strike called for by a group of transport cooperatives to demand fuel subsidy and fare hike. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 23 March) – A citywide strike called for by a federation of transport cooperatives on Monday fizzled out after multi-cabs and other vehicles catered to the affected commuters.

Luzviminda Escobidal, Northern Mindanao Federation of Transport Service Cooperatives president, had called for the strike to press the government for fuel subsidies and fare hikes, citing losses of up to ₱80,000 a day per cooperative as diesel prices have exceeded ₱100 per liter.

Benedicto “Doy” Ramiro, administrative officer of the Cagayan de Oro Roads and Traffic Administration, said the strike initially affected the Macabalan–Cogon route, but the presence of the smaller vehicles quickly filled the gap.

Macabalan is the seaport area while Cogon hosts the city’s biggest public market.

Ramiro said five schools and universities asked students to stay home in anticipation of the strike.

The schools—Xavier University, PHINMA Cagayan de Oro College, University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines, Liceo de Cagayan University, and Lourdes College—shifted to online classes to ensure student safety.

He said the absence of students reduced the number of commuters affected.

“It was easy to fill the gap with non-striking transport cooperatives and vehicles fielded by the local government,” he added.

He noted that no single mode of transport dominates public mobility in the city.

“We have motorcycle taxis, multi-cabs, taxis, and bao-bao. Many options are available for the riding public,” he said.

Ramiro said only a few cooperatives joined the strike, noting that major groups such as the United Transport Cooperative and Trafeco did not participate.

Abigail Malalis, a director of the Canitoan Transportation Cooperative, which operates 11 buses and six multi-cabs plying the Canitoan–Silver Creek–Cogon route, said they also chose to continue operations.

“We have sworn to uphold public service when we formed a transport cooperative. We will continue to serve even if our profit margin is getting thinner,” Malalis said. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)