Surigao del Sur Governor injured in motorcycle crash

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 22 March) — Surigao del Sur Governor Johnny Ty has been flown to Manila for “specialized medical treatment” of injuries sustained when his motorcycle crashed on a steel post in Cagwait town on Friday noon.

Provincial Administrator John Vincent Pimentel, the governor’s son, confirmed to MindaNews that his father was airlifted to Manila for “specialized medical treatment.”

Rep. Alexander Pimentel of Surigao del Sur’s 2nd district Representative, posted on his social media page that the governor is currently in Manila where he is undergoing continued medical care.

“Governor Johnny’s condition is improving. He is now recovering steadily… Your prayers, messages, and well-wishes have carried him through these difficult days,” he wrote.

Surigao del Sur Governor Johnny Pimentel on 20 February 2026. Photo from the Governor’s FB page

The Surigao del Sur Police Provincial Office reported that the motorcycle crash occurred at around 12:20 p.m. on Friday in Sitio Puting Buhangin, Barangay Bitaugan East, Cagwait town.

Initial investigation showed that the governor was traveling from Hinatuan toward Tandag City on his metallic gray motorcycle when he lost control along a slippery curve. This caused the motorcycle to slide and hit a steel post on the left side of the highway.

There was no medical update from the Office of the Governor until 10:52 p.m. on Saturday when it posted “Press Release / Medical Bulletin No. 1” on the governor’s social media page.

It said the governor “was brought to a medical facility where he received prompt medical action and underwent appropriate evaluation” and was in “stable condition” and “currently recovering” after a 24-hour observation.



The “press release /medical bulletin” did not specify what injuries he sustained.

It also assured the public that “continuity of public service remains in place, with government operations proceeding as normal.”

“We understand the concern of our constituents and stakeholders, and we sincerely appreciate the prayers, messages, and well wishes extended to the Governor and his family. While we continue to pray for his full and fast recovery, may we kindly request the public to rely only on official updates from the Office of the Governor to avoid the spread of misinformation,” it added. (Queenie Casio / MindaNews)