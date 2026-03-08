Sultan Kudarat, NorthCot adopt 4-day workweek, WFH setup to save on energy

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 8 March) – Government employees in Sultan Kudarat and North Cotabato provinces may either opt for a four-day onsite work arrangement (compressed workweek) or a five-day workweek but with a designated one-day work-from-home (WFH) setup in line with the efforts to conserve energy consumption amid the skyrocketing prices of fuel brought by the conflict in the Middle East.

Sultan Kudarat Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu said the new work arrangement for offices or agencies under the provincial government, including government-owned and controlled corporations operating in the province, will take effect on Monday, March 9.

Mangudadatu issued Executive Order 111, Series of 2026 on Saturday, adopting Memorandum Circular 114 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to conserve energy and reduce consumption costs.

He urged local government units in the provinces to also adopt and implement energy conservation measures consistent with their local policies and capacities.

The provincial capitol of Sultan Kudarat in Isulan town. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

“To reduce building energy load and transport fuel use, provincial agencies shall adopt a four-day onsite work arrangement or a designated common day for work-from-home options,” the governor stated.

Mangudadatu limited official travels to essential functions only, “with travel justified by urgency, necessity, or direct programmatic relevance,” and to resort to virtual meetings as the default mode for inter-agency coordination, to save on fuel costs.

He noted the province’s energy conservation measures aim to reduce actual electricity and fuel consumption by 10 to 20 percent.

But provincial workers engaged in health, public safety and emergency preparedness and response services are not covered by the new work scheme, the governor said.

The order will remain in effect unless revoked, said Mangudadatu. He said this measure will be reviewed periodically.

In North Cotabato, Gov. Emmylou Taliño Mendoza said the new work arrangements, similar to Sultan Kudarat, involving workers under the provincial government will take effect also on Monday.

She also appealed to all residents in the province to also do their share in the conservation of fuel and electricity supplies in the area.

“Through discipline, cooperation and responsible use of resources, we can maintain stability in our communities despite the challenges,” she said in Filipino.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, only Sultan Kudarat and North Cotabato have publicly announced the adoption of Marcos’ Memorandum Circular 114 in Region 12 or Soccsksargen, which also straddles South Cotabato and Sarangani provinces.

The latest conflict in the Middle East erupted last February 28 after the United States and Israel launched aerial attacks against Iran, which retaliated by also firing missiles on Israel and countries hosting American forces.

Iran had announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global oil supply.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has claimed that the country has adequate fuel supply for “60 days.”

Marcos noted that fuel prices are expected to increase next week, with gasoline projected to rise by P7.48 per liter, diesel by P17.28, and kerosene by P32.35, according to a March 6 report of the Presidential News Desk.

In some parts of Region 12, prices of diesel and premium gasoline have already breached the P70/liter level ahead of the new round of fuel price hikes. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)