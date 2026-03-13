Riders group in Davao seeks immediate removal of excise tax, VAT on fuel

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / March 13) – A Davao City-based delivery riders group has called upon the national government to expedite the removal of excise tax and value-added tax (VAT) on fuel products.

Foodpanda riders in Davao City. MindaNews file photo

The group also asked for “ayuda” (aid) from the local governments amid the rising cost of petroleum products.

In a statement in Cebuano Thursday, the United Davao Delivery Riders Association (UDDRA) said the rising cost of petroleum products has cost them an additional ₱50 to ₱100 per day.

Removing the excise and VAT, UDDRA said, will help the delivery riders whose daily income has continued to decline.

“UDDRA calls on the national government to immediately eliminate excise tax and VAT on petroleum products. We also call on local governments to provide assistance to our sector and other sectors that have been severely affected by the fuel price hike,” the statement read.

Under the TRAIN Law (Republic Act 10963) gasoline products are taxed ₱10 per liter and diesel products ₱6 per liter in addition to a 12% VAT.

UDDRA said this amount is equivalent to a sack of rice per month.

“This will further cut into our already low earnings or revenue due to the questionable schemes imposed on our various companies,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, City Information Officer Harvey Lanticse said the local government unit is “closely monitoring fuel price movements.”

“The Business Bureau has been instructed to conduct regular inspections of gasoline stations in the city to ensure compliance with prescribed pricing and to prevent illegal practices such as premature price increases, hoarding, and overpricing,” he said. (Razl EJ Teman/MindaNews)