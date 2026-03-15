Region 12, Bangsamoro campus journalists express solidarity with former Primum colleagues

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 15 March) — Student journalists from renowned universities in Region 12 and the Bangsamoro region expressed support for their colleagues who resigned from Primum, the official student publication of the University of Mindanao (UM) in Davao City, and added their voices in condemning UM administrators for allegedly suppressing campus press freedom.

In Region 12, Omniana and Bagwis, the official student publications of the Marist Brothers-owned Notre Dame of Marbel University in Koronadal City and the government-run Mindanao State University campus in General Santos City, respectively, issued separate statements condemning what they described as repression of campus press freedom in UM, one of Mindanao’s premiere universities.

“We reassert the power of the campus press in unveiling the truth—including the uncomfortable realities that certain authorities insist to silence,” Omniana said on Saturday.

It pointed out that what happened to Primum was “a tragic case of journalistic oppression.”

Omniana stressed that UM campus administrators allegedly exerted their influence to censor content critical of the Dutertes and other political figures.

This allegedl interference led to the resignation of its editorial board and the deactivation of Primum’s Facebook page from March 10 to 14. The page was reactivated on March 14 with a call for applicants for a new editorial board.

Omniana said this was a total wipeout and a clear violation of Republic Act 7079, or the Campus Journalism Act of 1991, which aims to promote and protect press freedom on every campus, Omniana said.

Omniana pointed out that journalism “is not merely a process of information dissemination or, worse, a promotional service. It is a medium for voices fueled by critical discernment and inference.”

“Therefore, journalism can never be ‘apolitical’ or neutral. Journalism is a courageous force dedicated to the transparent showcase of both good news and systemic discomforts,” it added.

Omniana noted that media must not be manipulated or controlled, especially “in an era where social accountability is substandard.”

For its part, Bagwis condemned the taking down of some of Primum’s articles and the deactivation of the publication’s Facebook page.

“Campus publications exist to serve the student body through truth-telling, critical discourse, and fearless journalism. The removal of an article, the imposition of pressure upon a publication to remain silent, and the deletion of its official platform raise serious concerns about censorship and the erosion of press freedom within academic institutions,” it said in a statement issued on Friday.

“We assert that the student press must remain free from intimidation, administrative interference, and any form of coercion that compromises its responsibility to report and probe issues that affect the public. Suppressing a student publication does not safeguard institutions; it merely undermines the democratic environments that universities are meant to uphold,” it added.

As fellow campus writers, Bagwis said it stands in solidarity with the journalists of Primum, for demonstratiing courage in bringing the truth to the public.

Bagwis urged the UM administration “to respect the rights” of student journalists under the Campus Journalism Act of 1991, including their protection in situations such as what has occurred.

“The student press is not the enemy of the institution. It is its conscience,” it said.

In the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, The Scribe, the official student publication of MSU-Maguindanao, also condemned the temporary deactivation of Primum’s Facebook page, reportedly last March 10.

“Ang campus press ay umiiral hindi upang gawing komportable ang kapangyarihan, kundi upang magtanong, maglahad ng impormasyon, at magbigay-liwanag sa mga usaping mahalaga sa komunidad” (The campus press exists not to make those in power comfortable but to ask, to lay down information, and to enlighten its readers on important issues in the community), The Scribe said.

Several other publications based in Davao City and other parts of Mindanao have earlier expressed their solidarity with the resigned Primum editorial team.

On Saturday, MindaNews reported on the alleged interference of UM officials in the editorial process of the Primum, including ordering the takedown of some articles.

One screenshot circulating online is a conversation allegedly between two UM officials on the taking down of a Primum post and reminding the Primum staff to “be apolitical” or face the risk of revocation of scholarships and shutdown of the student publication, the report said.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the UM management has yet to issue a statement on the controversy. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)