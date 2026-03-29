Public urged to remain calm following ambush of Maguindanao police

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 29 March) – Authorities called on the public in Maguindanao del Sur on Sunday to remain calm following the deadly ambush on police forces Saturday night, which left five killed and three others wounded.

Lt. Col. Ronald Suscano, 6ID spokesperson, urged the public to remain calm, noting that soldiers stationed in Shariff Aguak town remained on alert and ready to respond to possible security disruptions that may arise from the incident.

He condemned the attack and at the same time extended the military’s condolences to the families of the victims.

Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office at Camp Datu Akilan Ampatuan in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur. Photo courtesy of Maguindanao del Sur PPO

Suscano said the military suspects the attack on members of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company under the Maguindanao del Sur Police Provincial Office may have been executed by members of a private armed group (PAG).

Based on comments from social media, it looks like the perpetrators are just within Shariff Aguak, he said.

“The brazen attack happened in the población and the perpetrators managed to escape quickly. The policemen were doing routine patrol and it seems the suspects had studied their routine. The suspects executed the ambush precisely fast,” Suscano, speaking in Filipino, said in a phone interview.

He declined to name which family is behind the alleged PAG that ambushed the policemen.

Suscano said the 6ID is working closely with the Philippine National Police (PNP) to identify the perpetrators and their motive, but noted the PNP is leading the investigation.

He stressed the military is ready to assist in police operations that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.

According to him, the 90th Infantry Battalion (IB) maintains security forces in downtown Shariff Aguak while newly trained troops under the 34th IB have been deployed in the outskirts of the town and surrounding areas.

Last January, Shariff Aguak Mayor Akmad Ampatuan Sr. survived an attack also in the población area of the town. The suspects used a rocket propelled grenade during the broad daylight attack.

Maguindanao del Sur Gov. Datu Ali Midtimbang called on his constituents to remain calm and vigilant in the wake of the ambush on the police officers.

He urged anyone with relevant information to cooperate with the authorities.

Midtimbang condemned the attack and condoled with the families of the victims.

“We will not tolerate violence that threatens the safety of our communities or the lives of those who protect them. Those responsible for this attack will be pursued relentlessly and held fully accountable under the law,” he said in a statement.

Brig. Gen. Jaysen de Guzman, director of the Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO BAR) , vowed to bring the perpetrators behind bars.

“This deliberate and cowardly act against law enforcement officers will not be tolerated. PRO BAR has launched intensified manhunt operations and is pursuing all leads to identify and apprehend the perpetrators,” he said in a separate statement.

“We assure the public that all necessary measures are being undertaken to bring those responsible to justice and hold them fully accountable,” he added.

Condemning the incident, de Guzman called on the public to help authorities solve the deadly attack. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)