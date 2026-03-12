PEF announces new Philippine Eagle chick “Bayani”

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 March) — The Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) announced on Tuesday that chick no. 32, a three-month-old named “Bayani,” was successfully hatched on December 5, 2025, through cooperative artificial insemination at the newly established National Bird Breeding Sanctuary in Barangay Eden, Toril, Davao City.

‘Bayani,’ the Philippine Eagle chick. Screengrab from PEF’s Facebook page

In a press statement, PEF said that Bayani, a Filipino word for “Hero,” was named by German company Procon Grumback, the adopter of the young raptor, to celebrate the “courage and hope carried by every young Philippine Eagle.”

According to PEF, the company is a developer of modern incubator systems currently used by its conservation team at the breeding sanctuary, providing critical technology that supports the careful incubation and early development of Philippine Eagle eggs.

Bayani is the offspring of Dakila and Sinag, both rescued Philippine eagles.

“The Philippine Eagle Foundation is committed to ensuring and maintaining the young Philippine Eagle’s overall health and well-being,” it said.

The Philippine eagles are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with an estimated number of only 400 pairs left in the wild, PEF said.

On Tuesday, PEF uploaded a clip on its Facebook page showing Bayani’s development milestones, including its first sunbath at five days old, its first wing exercise at seven weeks old, and the gradual growth of its feathers and wings.

“From its early days after hatching to its steady growth, Bayani’s journey reflects the dedication behind our conservation breeding program for the critically endangered Philippine Eagle,” PEF wrote. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)