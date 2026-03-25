Partido Federal now second biggest political party in the House – Gov. Tamayo

House of Representatives photo

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 25 March) – The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) is now the second largest political party in the House of Representatives (HoR), South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr., PFP president, said.

“Actually, the number is regularly increasing. We are the super majority in the local government, with the governors and the mayors… In the House of Representatives, we are now the second largest political party, second to Lakas-(CMD),” he told reporters here Monday in Filipino.

Even before the impeachment issue involving Vice President Sara Duterte, there have been HoR members under the 20th Congress who transferred to the PFP, but the party just did not announce it, Tamayo said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ran under the PFP banner during the May 2022 presidential election.

Tamayo confirmed that from 38 at the start of the 20th Congress, the PFP now has at least 50 members in the HoR, which is composed of 318 members.

The term of the 20th Congress started on June 30, 2025 and ends on June 30, 2028. Congress also includes the Senate or the Upper Chamber.

Tamayo said the PFP party members in the HoR or Lower Chamber “is still growing and might reach 100 members some months from now.”

The dominant political party in the House, Lakas-CMD, counted 110 members as of June 2025 when it was still headed by Speaker Martin Romualdez, the Lakas-CMD president.

Romualdez (Leyte, First District) was replaced by Isabela 6th District Representative Faustino ‘Bojie’ Dy III in September 2025 amid the multi-billion peso flood control corruption scandal.

Dy is a member of the PFP, a young national political party accredited by the Commission on Elections in 2018.

Aside from the PFP and Lakas-CMD, the National Unity Party (NUP) counts some 40 members in the 20th Congress. The NUP, headed by Deputy Speaker Ronaldo Puno (Antipolo City, First District), is part of the House majority bloc.

Tamayo attributed the growing number of PFP members in the HoR and in local government units “to the party’s principles and direction.”

The party seeks to establish a federal system of government, replacing the presidential form of government wherein power is equally divided among its three branches: executive, legislative and judicial.

Federalism is a system of government under which significant government powers are shared between the Federal and the Regional /State Governments, according to a Department of the Interior and Local Government briefer.

It cited Austria, Germany, Canada, United States, and Australia as among the progressive countries under a federal form of government.

Tamayo said that politicians who believe in their party’s principles are welcome to become members.

Regarding Duterte’s impeachment case, he believed that House members “will not resort to party votes” to impeach the vice president.

If the House impeaches Duterte, the case will be transmitted to the Senate, which shall convene as an impeachment court for the conduct of a formal trial. A vote of at least two-thirds – the Senate has 24 seats – is required to convict an impeached official. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)