Nearly 1,100 MILF members seek amnesty with deadline just 2 days away

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 2 March) – At least 1,086 members of the 40,000-strong erstwhile rebel group Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) are seeking amnesty with the deadline for application just two days away on Wednesday, March 4.

During the amnesty caravan held from February 25 to 26 at the main headquarters of the MILF in Camp Darapanan, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte and in Mamasapano in Maguindanao, 95 MILF members applied for amnesty, which is part of the Annex on Normalization of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB).

The data for the fresh amnesty applications was released Monday by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), which joined the amnesty caravan alongside the National Amnesty Commission (NAC).

MILF combatants inside Camp Darapanan, the MILF main headquarters in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte. MindaNews file photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

Of the 95 applications during the amnesty caravan, 53 were filed in the Camp Darapanan event and 42 in Mamasapano town.

The NAC will evaluate all the submissions before endorsing it to the Office of the President for approval. Only the President has the power to grant amnesty.

In a statement, the OPAPRU pointed out that the fear of arrest has hindered their movement, affecting the low MILF application turnout.

The amnesty program, alongside the issuance of Safe Conduct Passes, aims to strengthen confidence-building measures between the MILF and government institutions, it said.

Addressing the security apprehensions of MILF members, Anwar Alamada, chairman of the MILF Ad Hoc Joint Action Group (AHJAG), acknowledged that many MILF members are reluctant to apply for amnesty due to a lingering fear of arrest.

Alamada, who also serves as the MILF’s certifying officer for amnesty, said that aside from processing safe conduct passes, they are also attending to members detained in Metro Manila and in different parts of Mindanao.

Atty. Jamar Kulayan, NAC commissioner in charge of Mindanao, urged MILF members to avail the amnesty program offered by the national government.

Once granted, amnesty restores the political and civil rights of the applicants, he said.

So far, the only amnesty grantee from the MILF is Jannati Mimbantas, commander of the MILF Northeastern Mindanao Front. He has been serving as a member of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority or Bangsamoro Parliament under the name Basit Abas.

Kulayan said that while the amnesty program is anchored on peace and reconciliation with rebel groups, each application is meticulously scrutinized. Those found to have existing criminal charges for offenses not covered by the amnesty will be disqualified.

Crimes covered by amnesty include, among others, rebellion or insurrection, sedition, and illegal possession of firearms, ammunition or explosives, provided that these crimes or offenses were committed in furtherance of, incident to, or in connection with the crimes of rebellion or insurrection. (Bong S. Sarmiento/MindaNews)