Mindanao shows stark divide in approval, trust ratings for Marcos, Duterte

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 16 March) — Mindanao respondents show sharply contrasting views of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte in the latest Pulse Asia nationwide survey released on Monday, with the region registering the lowest approval and trust ratings for Marcos and the highest for Duterte.

The survey, conducted from February 27 to March 2, 2026 among 1,200 adult Filipinos nationwide, measured both approval ratings — which assess how respondents evaluate officials’ job performance over the past three months — and trust ratings — which reflect public confidence in the officials themselves.

Marcos ratings lowest in Mindanao

According to the survey, 73% of respondents in Mindanao say they disapprove of President Marcos’ performance, while only 12% approve, and 15% remain undecided. These mark the most negative ratings for the President among the country’s major geographic areas.

By comparison, Marcos’ approval ratings are significantly higher elsewhere: 42% approve in Metro Manila, 54% in the rest of Luzon, but only 18% in the Visayas.

Trust ratings show a similar regional divide: in Mindanao, with 77% of respondents saying they distrust Marcos, while 10% say they trust him, and 13% are undecided.

Supporters brave the rain to attend the Miting de Avance –Mindanao of Uniteam bets Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte at the New City Hall grounds of Tagum City on 5 May 2022. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

This again contrasts sharply with other regions, where trust levels are higher. In Metro Manila, 38% express trust in the President, while 54% do so in the rest of Luzon. Only 17% in the Visayas indicate the same level of trust.

Approval ratings refer to how respondents evaluate an official’s job performance, while trust ratings measure the level of personal confidence the public places in that official.

Duterte maintains strong support in Mindanao

The numbers for Vice President Sara Duterte show the opposite pattern: Vice President Sara Duterte continues to enjoy overwhelming support in Mindanao, where she previously served as mayor of Davao City. The survey shows 95% of respondents in Mindanao approve of Duterte’s performance, while 2% disapprove and 3% are undecided.

Approval ratings for the Vice President are also high in other regions but remain lower than in Mindanao: 50% in Metro Manila, 31% in the rest of Luzon, and 72% in the Visayas.

Trust ratings follow the same pattern: 97% of Mindanao respondents say they trust Duterte — the highest level recorded in the survey across all geographic areas.

Pulse Asia

The results highlight a pronounced regional divide in public opinion toward the country’s two highest officials.

Mindanao has historically been a political stronghold for the Duterte family, whose influence expanded nationally during the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte from 2016 to 2022. Sara Duterte, the former Davao City mayor, won a significant share of the vote in the region during the 2022 national elections.

Meanwhile, the Marcos administration has been facing growing criticism in parts of Mindanao amid continuing debates over economic conditions and national policies. (Bea Gatmaytan / MindaNews)