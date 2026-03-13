Marcos reaffirms support to Bangsamoro peace process

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hosts the Grand Iftar for Bangsamoro leaders in Malacañang on Thursday, 12 March 2026. Presidential Communications Office photo

MindaNews / 13 March – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has reaffirmed his administration’s continuing support to the Bangsamoro peace process and for a progressive Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

During the Grand Iftar (breaking of fast) he hosted in Malacañang on Thursday, Marcos assured that the government remains fully committed to achieve lasting peace in Mindanao, particularly in the Bangsamoro region.

The event was attended by top BARMM officials, senior national government officials and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

“As previously and numerously mentioned before, this administration remains fully supportive of creating a people-centered governance system in the Bangsamoro region,” Marcos said.

“Our work is not yet done. We remain steadfast that we will ensure the promise of peace translates into real opportunities for the Bangsamoro people and for all Filipinos,” he added.

Marcos noted that peace “must not exist only in signed agreements but must be felt in everyday life.”

According to him, the journey toward peace and meaningful self-governance is never simple, as “it requires patience, honest dialogue, and the courage to believe that reconciliation is always possible.”

Bangsamoro interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua thanked Marcos for his continued support to the Bangsamoro peace process, noting the “strong partnership” between the national and Bangsamoro governments.

Macacua underscored the importance of building trust among leaders to make the Bangsamoro region better and strong.

He lauded Marcos for hosting the Ramadan grand iftar in Malacañang, which brought together different leaders and partners working to achieve lasting peace and sustainable development in the Bangsamoro region.

“Gathering like this may seem simple but they carry meanings. (When) leaders (are) together – national leaders, Bangsamoro leaders and partners in peace – we strengthen trust and in the Bangsamoro, trust has always been the foundation of progress,” Macacua said.

He also hailed Congress for passing the measure allowing the Bangsamoro Transition Authority to continue serving as the interim government until the new set of elected officials assume office.

Under the approved Senate and House versions, the first Bangsamoro parliamentary elections will be held on September 14, with the winners assuming office noon of October 30, 2026 until noon of June 30, 2031.

The Grand Iftar in Malacañang was held weeks before the 12th anniversary of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB), which the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front signed on March 27, 2014 also in Malacañang.

The CAB paved the way for the creation of the Bangsamoro region, which was established in 2019 with the ratification of its enabling law, Republic Act 11054 or the Bangsamoro Organic Law. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)