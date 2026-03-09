Koronadal City Mayor Eliordo Ogena passes away, 72

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 9 March) – City Mayor Eliordo U. Ogena, who shepherded the passage of an ordinance that bans open-pit mining in South Cotabato when he was still the vice governor, has passed away, the city government announced Monday.

He was 72, born on September 10, 1953.

In mourning the loss of the mayor, the local government flew the Philippine flag at half-mast on Monday.

“Sa kanyang panunungkulan, buong puso niyang pinagsilbihan ang ating komunidad sa pamamagitan ng tapat, makatao, at dedikadong pamumuno. Malaki ang kanyang naiambag sa pag-unlad ng ating lungsod at sa kapakanan ng bawat mamamayan,” the city government said in a statement.

The Philippine flag was flown at half-mast on Monday, 9 March 2026, at the city hall of Koronadal to mourn the passing of Mayor Eliordo Ogena. Photo from City Government of Koronadal Facebook page

(During his tenure, he wholeheartedly served our community through honest, humane, and dedicated leadership. He contributed significantly to the progress of our city and the welfare of the constituents.)

“Ang kanyang pamana ng serbisyo publiko, malasakit, at pagmamahal sa bayan ay mananatiling inspirasyon sa ating lahat,” it added.

(His legacy of public service, compassion, and love for the city will forever inspire all of us.)

Ogena, a lawyer, was mayor for three terms whose stint would have ended in June 2028. After winning his third term last May 2025, he was seldom seen in public events due to health reasons.

The city government did not provide details on the cause of the mayor’s death as of 11:43 a.m. Monday.

Ogena was Koronadal vice mayor also for three terms (2010 to 2019) after completing another three terms as vice governor of South Cotabato from 2001 to 2010.

As vice governor, he also acted as presiding officer of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP), where the Environment Code that contained the ban on open-pit mining had been deliberated for five years. The provincial board members approved the code before their term ended on June 30, 2010.

In 2008, Ogena led the SP members in visiting various mines sites in the country to help them decide on the proposed measure to ban open-pit mining across the province.

“Our site inspections on mining projects, which will be shouldered by the provincial government, will allow us to decide on what will be for the greatest interest for the people of South Cotabato,” the vice governor said then.

“We want to look at the situation there in relation to our province…there’s actually pressure from both sides,” he added.

Ogena served public office in various elected positions for a total of 33 years.

Councilor Mark Lapidez, who was designated acting mayor by Ogena last Friday, said that even in the few remaining days before the mayor passed away, he was still thinking what’s best for the city and the constituents.

Under the rule of succession, Vice Mayor Erlinda Araquil will succeed Ogena.

Araquil will be replaced by Ma. Ester Catorce, the number one councilor.

They are both local broadcast personalities. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)