Jordanian with links to suspects in Sydney terror attack arrested in Pagadian City

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews/2 March) — A Jordanian national whose business establishment surfaced in records connected to suspects in the December 2025 terrorist attack in Sydney, Australia was apprehended in Pagadian City at about 8:30 o’clock in the morning Monday, 2 March.

The joint law enforcement operation was led by the Bureau of Immigration (BI), the Philippine National Police (PNP), with the support from units of the 102nd Infantry (Igsoon) Brigade of the Philippine Army, including the 53rd Infantry Battalion and intelligence elements under the operational control of Joint Task Force ZAMPELAN of the 1st Infantry ” Tabak” Division.

The Jordanian was identified in an Army press statement as 65 year-old Mohammad Odeh Saleh Odeh who was arrested for violations of Section 37(a)(7) of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940, specifically for overstaying and engaging in gainful business without the proper visa or permit.

Bureau of Immjgration and joint law enforcement authorities said they have arrested a Jordanian national in Pagadian City Monday, 2 March 2026. The Jordanian is suspected of having links to the terrorists involved in the 14 December 2025 attack in Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia in which 15 people were killed. Photo courtesy Task Force ZAMPELAN/ 1st Infantry Division, Philippine Army

Odeh was apprehended at his business establishment in Pagadian City and placed under proper custody for documentation and further legal proceedings in accordance with Philippine immigration laws and regulations.

The arrest came following a security review conducted by Joint Task Force ZAMPELAN / 1st Infantry Division which received information that a business establishment in the Philippines associated with Odeh appeared in records connected to individuals suspected in the December 14, 2025 terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

The attack targeted the Jewish community’s “Chanukah by the Sea” celebration resulting in the deaths of 15 people including a 10 year-old girl.

The information from partner security agencies tagged Odeh as a person of interest, prompting coordination among concerned government agencies and the conduct of appropriate legal action related to his immigration status.

Authorities also reviewed Odeh’s travel and immigration records, which indicate that from 2014 to 2025 he traveled frequently between Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Malaysia.

Records show that ODEH obtained a Temporary Residence Visa (TRV) in 2023, which was valid until March 2025.

However, immigration records indicate that he remained in the Philippines approximately ten months beyond the expiration of his visa, resulting in immigration violations under Philippine law.

The statement, however, said initial investigation has not established direct involvement of Odeh in terrorist activity.

But the Army statement said authorities will continue to coordinate with relevant national and international partners in order to fully assess any potential security concerns related to the case. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)