In Cagayan de Oro, Duterte’s supporters celebrate with 81 birthday cakes

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 29 March) — Frosted cakes, pancit and entertainment marked the 81st birthday celebration of former President Rodrigo Duterte as supporters gathered in the city Saturday night.

Amid chants of “Bring him home” and “We are proud DDS,” around 800 supporters of Duterte listened to musician Vic Saway and other local performers until 10 p.m. at the Divisoria Kiosko, a site known for anti-Marcos rallies in the 1980s.

Duterte has spent two birthdays in a detention center in The Hague, where he is facing charges of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court.

In Cagayan de Oro, supporters respond to calls to bring former President Rodrigo Duterte home from The Hague in the Netherlands, where he has spent two birthdays since his arrest on March 11 last year to face charges of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court. Supporters brought 81 cakes to celebrate Duterte’s 81st birthday on March 28, 2026. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO



The night’s highlight was the lighting of the birthday candles on three cakes with a wish for a “longer life” for Duterte. The rest of the 81 cakes were distributed to supporters.

“I wish that he can come home to us because he is not guilty of the crimes he has been accused of,” said 60-year-old Evelyn Tacbobo, a retired employee of the Social Security System.

Tacbobo said she supported former President Duterte’s style of governance, citing his campaign against illegal drugs and corruption and his focus on serving ordinary citizens.

“The killings of drug addicts were justified because they were guilty and incorrigible,” she said.

The crowd, already charged with emotion, erupted when Councilor Joyleen “Girlie” Balaba, known to be Duterte’s girlfriend while he was Davao City mayor, took the stage.

“Who are we?” Balaba shouted.

“We are DDS! We are proud DDS,” the crowd roared back.

Balaba later told MindaNews that Cagayan de Oro is “Duterte country,” noting that residents voted for 11 of the 12 senatorial candidates in the 2025 elections.

She said that during his administration, the former president prioritized Cagayan de Oro, citing the government’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as projects such as the lighting of the city’s river boulevards and coastal highways.

Balaba said she hopes residents will continue supporting the Duterte family, especially after Vice President Sara Duterte declared she is running for president in 2028. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)