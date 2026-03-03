House approves postponement of BARMM Elections on second reading

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews/3 March)— The House of Representatives has approved on second reading House Bill 8220, which aims to reschedule the first regular elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Under the adopted amendment, the next elections, originally set for 12 May 2025, will now take place on 14 September 2026 followed by the subsequent election on 30 June 2031.

The adjustment was prompted by a Supreme Court ruling that excluded Sulu from the BARMM, a decision that requires a reconfiguration of the region’s parliamentary seat distributions.

Bangsamoro legislators at the House of Representatives during the post deliberation of House Bill 8220 which aims to reschedule the first regular elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Photo courtesy of lawyer and BARMM Member of Parliament Ishak Mastura.

The postponement is also seen as a necessary step to provide the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) with sufficient time to complete its essential mandates under the Bangsamoro Organic Law and to ensure a smoother transition toward a fully functional and stable government.

BTA Deputy Floor Leader Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo expressed his gratitude and support for the swift progress of the measure. Sinarimbo said they took an active part in ensuring the technical aspects of the law were sound for the welfare of the region.

“HB 8220 has been approved on second reading. We provided technical support to the principal author and Chair of the Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms, Cong. Zia Adiong,” Sinarimbo said.

The official also emphasized the unity among lawmakers in passing the proposal, particularly the representatives hailing from within the Bangsamoro.

“We also thank the members of Congress, especially those from the BARMM,” Sinarimbo said.

The bill is expected to undergo a third and final reading in the coming days before being transmitted to the Senate.

Meanwhile, the Senate voted unanimously on Monday, 2 March 2026, to approve on third and final reading Senate Bill No. 1823, officially rescheduling the inaugural regular elections of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Under the measure sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, the polls originally anticipated for this month have been moved to 14 September 2026, with winning officials set to assume their roles at noon on October 30, 2026.

The polls will utilize an automated election system similar to the one employed during the May 2025 national elections.

Until the newly elected leaders take their oaths, the current Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) will continue to serve as the interim government.

In response to the Senate passage, BARMM Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof “Sammy Gambar” A. Macacua said the move serves as a bridge for the full implementation of the democratic process in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“This election will mark the pinnacle of our people’s power—the formal transition from a transitional government to a Parliament elected by the people,” Macacua said.

Macacua thanked the senators, especially the authors of the proposal, for their support and recognition of the region’s need for adequate preparation.

Macacua said the BARMM is ready and determined to participate in the said election. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)