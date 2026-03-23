Fuel-saving measure: no use of vehicles during Parada Dabawenyo

Thousands of Dabawenyos join the “Solidarity Walk” during the 88th Araw ng Davaw’s Parada Dabawenyo on Sunday, 16 March 2025, to call for the return of former President Rodrigo Duterte from The Hague in the Netherlands. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 23 March) – For the first time in years, all contingents of Parada Dabawenyo, a civic parade, will march on foot, as the city government has restricted the use of both fuel- and electric-powered vehicles amid soaring fuel prices.

In a resolution passed on March 19, participants of the parade on Saturday will walk from Roxas Avenue to San Pedro Street, to emphasize the importance of conserving fuel, as the “war in the Middle East shows no signs of abating, and is, in fact, threatening to escalate.”

The ongoing conflict between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other has triggered a global oil supply crisis.

In previous years, several participants, particularly those coming from the private sector, used vehicles as floats, many of which prominently displayed company names and logos during the parade. Some floats also featured celebrities riding on them.

The previous parades were traditionally held on March 16 each year, but the City Government of Davao has scheduled this year’s event for March 28 to coincide with the 81st birthday of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, who is currently detained at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.

Duterte is accused of crimes against humanity of murder and attempted murder, allegedly committed in the Philippines between 1 November 2011 and 16 March 2019, in the context of his bloody war on drugs when he was still Davao mayor and then as President.

First District Councilor J. Melchor Quitain Jr., proponent of the resolution, stated that it would be prudent to conserve fuel, as the ongoing war in the Middle East has significantly depleted the supply of gasoline and other oil products, affecting the Philippine economy.

Quitain said that as the supply becomes depleted, prices have spiked “over and above the normal levels and consequently resulted in the uncontrollable rise of the price of prime commodities almost beyond reach.”

“There is a need for everyone to help mitigate or soften the impact of the hardships and difficulties in the wake of the resulting consequences by limiting the usage of gasoline/ diesel/oil until such time that the situation improves or goes back to normal, which, as of the moment, is clouded with uncertainty,” he said.

Amid increases in fuel costs, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro told reporters during a press briefing that there is no oil crisis in the Philippines, claiming there is enough supply.

She added that negotiations are underway between the Department of Energy (DOE) and oil producers for the possible importation of an additional 450,000 to 600,000 barrels of oil, but she did not disclose the sources of these supplies.

She said the increases in fuel costs were triggered by the war in the Middle East not by a shortage of oil supply in the country.

On Monday, the DOE announced another round of fuel price increases: P11.88 per liter for diesel, P6.47 per liter for gasoline, and P13.66 per liter for kerosene. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)