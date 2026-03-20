Free ride programs continue in Davao as fuel prices rise

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 20 March) — As fuel prices continue to rise, free transportation programs remain in place in Davao City and other parts of the country, offering relief to commuters facing increasing daily costs.

Several initiatives are currently operating under national and local government programs in this city, providing free rides along key routes for residents who rely on public transport for work and everyday mobility.

Among these is the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) “Love Bus” program, which continues to run in Davao as part of broader efforts to cushion the impact of higher fuel costs. The program, first rolled out in 2025, deploys multiple buses along major routes such as from Sasa to Lasang and Roxas, and Mintal to Matina — primarily servicing commuters during morning and evening rush hours.

Davao City launched Thursday (27 November 2025) the modern buses that will help augment the shortage of public transportation. The 10-bus China-made fleet, which is the city government’s interim solution pending the implementation of the Davao City Public Transport Modernization Project (DCPTMP), is set to hit the roads on December 5, initially offering free rides to commuters. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

At the local level, the Davao City government also maintains its own free bus system through the Davao City Interim Bus Service, commonly referred to as the DC Bus. Operating during peak hours, these buses ply key urban routes and are intended to supplement existing public transportation, particularly for daily commuters traveling to and from work.

At the national level, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) is also continuing its “Libreng Sakay” program, with buses deployed in several areas including Metro Manila, Davao, Cebu, Tacloban, and Bacolod.

The Libreng Sakay initiative was first implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic under then Vice President Leni Robredo, who introduced free shuttle services for frontliners and essential workers at a time when public transportation options were limited.

The current program continues this effort, expanding access to free transportation.

In Davao City, routes include Calinan to Roxas Avenue, Catalunan Grande to Roxas Avenue, and Toril to Roxas Avenue. These operate from Monday to Saturday, with morning trips scheduled from 5:00 AM to 9:00 AM, and afternoon trips from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

The continuation of these programs comes as fuel prices remain volatile, driven in part by global supply uncertainties and geopolitical tensions brought about by the war the US and Israel launched on Iran, and are expected to put additional pressure on transport costs and inflation in the coming months.

For many Filipinos, transportation is among the most immediate and unavoidable daily expenses. In Mindanao, inflation continues to rank as the top concern among residents, with 62% identifying it as an urgent issue, according to a recent Pulse Asia survey.

The same survey also noted that, at the national level, dissatisfaction with government efforts to address inflation remains widespread, underscoring the gap between rising costs and public expectations for relief. (Bea Gatmaytan / MindaNews)