FPRRD supporters to hold mass to mark 1 year of ex-president’s detention at The Hague

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/10 March) – Supporters of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte will hold a Holy Mass on Wednesday, March 11, to mark one year since the former Philippine leader’s arrest and transfer to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to face charges linked to his controversial war on drugs.

The Eucharistic celebration, dubbed “Bring Him Home” Mass, is scheduled to be held at the San Pedro Cathedral from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. to pray for Duterte’s safe return from The Hague.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte, long-time mayor of Davao City, makes his first appearance before the International Criminal Court via video link from his detention center in The Hague, the Netherlands, on March 14, three days after he was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport upon arrival from Hong Kong. He was arrested in connection with his alleged crime against humanity in relation to his bloody war on drugs during his term as mayor, and later as president. ICC photo

Partido ng Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan (PDP Laban), in a Facebook post on Tuesday, urged Duterte supporters to wear green during the Mass.

The Mass was scheduled just weeks after the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I concluded its four-day confirmation of charges hearing on February27.

The hearing was conducted to determine “whether or not there is sufficient evidence to establish substantial grounds to believe that the suspect committed each of the crimes charged.”

The elder Duterte is facing charges of committing crimes against humanity of murder and attempted murder allegedly committed between 1 November 2011 when Duterte was mayor of Davao City and 16 March 2019 when he was president.

The former President was arrested on March 11, 2025 upon his arrival at Ninoy Aquino International Airport from Hong Kong and was flown that same evening to The Hague in the Netherlands where the ICC is based.

The Chamber is currently deliberating on whether to confirm the charges against Duterte and is expected to issue a decision within 60 days from February 27, the date of the conclusion of the confirmation of charges hearing.

According to the ICC, once the Pre-Trial Chamber renders its decision, it may either confirm the charges for which it has determined there is sufficient evidence and commit Duterte to trial before a Trial Chamber, or decline to confirm the charges where evidence is lacking and terminate the proceedings against him.

The Pre-Trial chamber may also “adjourn the hearing and request the Prosecutor to provide further evidence, to conduct further investigations, or to amend any charge for which the evidence submitted appears to establish a crime other than the one charged was committed.” (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)